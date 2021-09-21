CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Car crashes are the No. 1 safety issue for children

As National Child Passenger Safety Week begins (Sept. 19-25), new research reveals a concerning gap in child passenger safety awareness. AAA East Central and the National Safety Council are sharing data that sheds light on the extent to which parents and caregivers in the U.S. are informed about car seat installation and use. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 183,000 children were injured in car crashes in 2018, or more than 500 injuries per day.

