Another update to the Windows Community Toolkit has arrived, packed with a myriad of enhancements and new features under version 7.1. As always these feature and enhancements are made possible thanks to the help and contributions of the dotnet developer community. If you're unfamiliar with the Toolkit, it is a collection of helpers, extensions, and custom controls made for .NET, with the aim of giving developers a comprehensive set of controls to help them focus more on the experience and not necessarily having to worry about building the components necessary to make it happen.

