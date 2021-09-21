L.I.N.K. | Lessons from China in Food Sourcing

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in China that occurred nearly two years ago soon catapulted into a global health crisis that led to severe economic shocks almost all over the world. According to estimates published by UNCTAD, in March 2020, the slowdown of manufacturing in China due to the Coronavirus is disrupting world trade and could result in a $50 billion decrease in exports across global value chains. The report also suggested that the most affected economies at the time were the European Union ($15.6 billion), the United States ($5.8 billion), Japan ($5.2 billion), The Republic of Korea ($3.8 billion), Taiwan Province of China ($2.6 billion) and Vietnam ($2.3 billion), with India too ranking amongst the Top 15 nations.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO