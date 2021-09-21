Bat-killing fungus found near Rimrock Lake in Yakima County
YAKIMA — An invasive fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in bats continues to spread in Washington, with the fungus detected in late spring near Rimrock Lake. During spring and summer field work this year, scientists with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service detected the fungus or disease in Yakima, Chelan and Mason counties, according to a news release.www.wenatcheeworld.com
