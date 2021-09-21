OPINION: Focus on what you do

Have you ever been asked this question? “So, what do YOU do?” What is your response? When I was asked this two days ago I was exhausted and I didn’t know how to reply. Admittedly, I am addressing this mostly to women because they are often wives, mothers, daughters, sisters and grandmothers — like me. On this occasion, my husband and I sat eating some amazing hamburgers, fries and shakes from a local joint — Iceberg — with several other volunteers. We had all gathered to work on a community farm project and we had been given dinner afterward. My husband and a friend sat talking about fishing. They showed each other the pictures of the “big ones” they had reeled in. And then the friend asked me the question, “What do YOU do?”

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO