Change at QB? Northwestern releases Week 4 depth chart

By Dustin Schutte
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePat Fitzgerald is left looking for some answers after Northwestern’s performance on Saturday against Duke. Though the Wildcats made a comeback after digging themselves into a deep hole, they fell to the Blue Devils and dropped to 1-2 on the year. Of particular concern for Northwestern was the quarterback play....

