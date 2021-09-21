St. Cloud State recognized for student-centered approach
St. Cloud State University was recently recognized for its commitment to “engaged, experiential education” by Colleges of Distinction, a guide for college-bound students. Founder Wes Creel created Colleges of Distinction to draw more attention to schools like St. Cloud State, where student-centered education prevails in applying theory to practice while fostering a dynamic learning community, according to officials.www.brainerddispatch.com
