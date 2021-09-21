Rogue Lords is a devilishly fun roguelike where cheating is considered a virtue
Everything about Rogue Lords is very Halloween-y. It's an upcoming gothic roguelike in which you, the devil, send disciples out into the world to wage war with demon hunters and cause general mischief in the mortal world. Having played a bit myself, I already feel the need to start carving pumpkins and hanging up fake cobwebs around my house. It reminds me of all the spooky animated films you see on the telly throughout October, which makes sense because the developers at Cyanide and Leikir Studios tell me the game's art style is partially inspired by Tim Burton films.www.rockpapershotgun.com
