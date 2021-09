Ever since the world became aware of the effects of climate change, efforts have been made within every industry to reduce the carbon emissions they produce. This is vitally important if these industries hope to see a world where they can continue to thrive in. The automotive industry is just one of these that have made active efforts into giving new products to customers that fulfill the same functions as previous offerings and still prove to be more environmentally friendly. The first wave of this was hybrid cars, representing a halfway point between the old and the new. However, electric cars have been steadily growing in popularity in recent years, signaling a positive future.

