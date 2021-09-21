CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson & Johnson Says Booster Shot Improves Protection For Severe COVID-19

By Bill Galluccio
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The company said it plans to ask the FDA to approve a booster shot for its vaccine.

Best Life

70 Percent of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have This Side Effect

Nearly 400,000 people in the U.S. got an additional shot of Pfizer this past weekend after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted to authorize boosters for anyone six months out from their second shot of Pfizer who is 65 or older, younger with underlying medical conditions, or at high risk for occupational or institutional reasons. During the earlier stages of the vaccine rollout, side effects were a common occurrence, with pain, tiredness, and headache being some of the most frequently reported reactions. Now, the CDC has pinpointed the most common side effect that you might experience after the Pfizer booster.
deseret.com

The CDC reveals the real side effects of the third COVID-19 booster shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans who received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will experience similar side effects as the second shot. “Most reported local and systemic reactions were mild to moderate, transient, and most frequently reported the day after vaccination,” the study’s...
New York Post

FDA considering half-dose of Moderna vaccine as booster

The Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward approving a half-dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, according to a report. The agency is satisfied that the dosage level would provide enough protection against the virus, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. Moderna had pushed for...
Benzinga

Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Study To Test Effectiveness Of Oral Drug Against COVID-19 In Those Exposed To The Virus

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) says it has begun late-stage testing for an oral drug that can be taken by persons who are exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. What Happened: The New York-based drugmaker said Monday it has commenced a new large study that will evaluate a novel protease inhibitor “PF-07321332” for effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infection.
uscannenbergmedia.com

Pfizer’s booster shot is not for everyone

COVID-19 booster shots are now available in the US, but eligibility remains a matter of confusion for many Americans. President Joe Biden publicly received his third Pfizer shot yesterday, another milestone in the fight against COVID-19. “I got my booster — and encourage everyone who’s eligible to do so as well,” the president wrote on Instagram, under a picture of himself receiving the shot.
Reuters

Swiss buy 150,000 doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

ZURICH, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Switzerland has agreed to buy 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) that will arrive this week and be distributed to regional authorities next week, the government said on Wednesday. Switzerland has relied so far on vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N) and Moderna...
newscentermaine.com

Yes, Johnson & Johnson is planning to make its COVID-19 vaccine available for teens and young children

With many kids back in the classroom, the VERIFY team has been getting a lot of questions about the status of COVID-19 vaccines for children. Some parents say they want their kids vaccinated, but are hesitant to use an mRNA vaccine, like Pfizer or Moderna. Recently, VERIFY viewer Kathleen asked about the status of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for teens.
MedicineNet.com

Side Effects of Pfizer Booster Shots Similar to First Two Doses

As millions of Americans sign up to get their Pfizer booster shot, a new government report delivers reassuring news about its expected side effects. The study, published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, evaluated the experiences of individuals who were able to get third doses starting in mid-August because they had compromised immune systems. In those cases, people could boost their doses with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, depending on which they had previously received.
CBS News

Pfizer submits COVID-19 vaccine trial data to FDA for children aged 5-11

Pfizer and BioNTech announced they have submitted results to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from their coronavirus vaccine trial on children aged 5 to 11. According to a statement, the results showed a "favorable safety profile." Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, joined CBSN to discuss.
WOLF

Price Chopper/Market 32 offering Pfizer vaccine booster shots to qualified individuals

Price Chopper/Market 32 is now giving qualified individuals Pfizer’s COVID vaccine boosters in its pharmacies. Appointments must be made using the online scheduler at www.pricechopper.com/covidvaccine/. The Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose can be administered six months after the initial series completion. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for...
WHSV

UVA doctor explains who is eligible for the Pfizer booster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dr. Bill Petri, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Virginia, discusses who is eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster that was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration. “It’s very well specified by the CDC what the immunocompromising conditions are. There are...
Phramalive.com

Lyme Disease Vaccine Moves to Phase III as Booster Trial Proves Effective

Today, French specialty vaccine company Valneva and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer reported positive results from its Phase II study on a vaccine candidate for Lyme disease. The Phase II trial, VLA150202, evaluated the safety and immunogenicity of VLA15 on 246 healthy adults aged 18 to 65 years old across the United States. Participants were given a series of vaccinations with 180 µg doses at months zero, two, and six, which yielded favorable outcomes in October last year. They were then invited again in July to participate in a follow-up booster extension phase and were randomized to receive an extra 180 µg or placebo at month 18.
MSNBC

When to expect boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

With the CDC and FDA now giving the public information on Pfizer Covid vaccine boosters, when can we expect to hear information for those who had the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines? We discuss that with Dr. Kavita Patel.Sept. 25, 2021.
CBS News

CDC approves Pfizer COVID booster shot for 20 million Americans

Twenty million Americans are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. The CDC and FDA approved a third dose for people who are 65 and older, at high risk of serious disease or frequently exposed to the virus. Dr. William Schaffner, a member of the CDC's advisory committee on immunization practices, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to answer questions on the booster shot rollout.
dailyjournal.net

State to offer Pfizer booster shots to more people

Hoosiers who have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, and have received a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, will now be able to get a booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine to counter waning immunity in some populations. The move follows a Food and Drug Administration decision to expand its emergency use authorization to include boosters, state health officials said Friday.
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

