Why iOS 15 Widgets Were Made for Podcast Apps
Only a year after the iPhone got widgets, popular podcast app Overcast has added one to the home screen, and it’s great. Widgets are super handy, glanceable quick-launchers for apps on your iPhone, and as of the newly launched iPadOS 15, your iPad, too. As we saw over the past year, not all apps are suited to widgets. Sometimes, they add more confusion than convenience. But when they fit, they fit, and podcasts apps are just perfect.www.lifewire.com
