CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Why iOS 15 Widgets Were Made for Podcast Apps

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly a year after the iPhone got widgets, popular podcast app Overcast has added one to the home screen, and it’s great. Widgets are super handy, glanceable quick-launchers for apps on your iPhone, and as of the newly launched iPadOS 15, your iPad, too. As we saw over the past year, not all apps are suited to widgets. Sometimes, they add more confusion than convenience. But when they fit, they fit, and podcasts apps are just perfect.

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad App#Podcaster#Widgets#Overcast#Arctouch#Lifewire#The Apple Watch#Hello Weather And#Citymapper#Calendar
Phone Arena

Widget fans, pay attention! New Apple-developed widgets are included in iOS 15

Last year around this time, Apple unveiled iOS 14 which came with a new feature that gave iOS users Android-style widgets for the first time. These widgets can be placed on the home screen with options for different sizes. Obviously, the smaller-sized widgets might squeeze in better on the screen, but they don't provide as much information as the medium-sized or large-sized widgets.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Overcast for iOS adds Home screen widgets, CarPlay upgrades, and more

The popular third-party podcast player Overcast has gotten a nice update today. With version 2021.8 of the app, Overcast is adding support for Home screen widgets, new CarPlay features, and more. Head below for all of the details. In total, Overcast is adding three different widget options that can be...
CELL PHONES
theblockcrypto.com

NFT marketplace OpenSea launches mobile app for iOS and Android

The NFT marketplace OpenSea launched a mobile app for iOS and Android users on Thursday, according to a post on the OpenSea official YouTube channel. The mobile app allows users to connect their OpenSea profile and discover new works, save works to favorites and filter NFT searches based on criteria such as category, name, collection and creator. Users can also view the stats of NFT collections and get links to exclusive releases.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
iPad
thurrott.com

Google Updates Key Apps for iOS 15/iPadOS 15

Apple’s iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 aren’t dramatic visual or functional updates like their predecessors, but Google is ready on day one with some app updates that take advantage of the new features. “iOS 15 is here, and with it, many new features to improve your favorite Google apps,” Google...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Apple Releases iPadOS 15 With Widgets, Quick Note, App Library, and More

Along with iOS 15 and watchOS 8, Apple has officially released iPadOS 15 on Monday. You can install it through Settings > General > Software Update. iPadOS 15 brings some features found in iOS 14, like App Library and Widgets, but also introduces new features. Notes goes systemwide with Quick...
TECHNOLOGY
Macworld

Macworld Podcast: iPhone 13 and iOS 15 first impressions

It’s that time of year again! The new iPhone is here! We just got them and on this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about our first impressions of the new phones as well as iOS 15. This is episode 761 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

iMovie and Clips Apps for iOS Gain Support for iPhone 13 Features

Apple today updated iMovie and Clips with support for several new features that are set to be introduced alongside the iPhone 13 models. iMovie now supports Cinematic Mode and can be used to add, adjust, and delete focus points and modify the depth of field effect in Cinematic Mode video. Cinematic Mode is a feature that's available on all of the ‌iPhone 13‌ models, but footage can be edited on the iPhone XS or later, iPad mini 5 or later iPad Air 3 or later, and all iPad Pro models.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Upgrading to iOS 15? Here's how your Google apps will change

IOS 15 is here and now Google is updating its key apps like Google Maps, Gmail, Meet and Tasks to navigate Apple's way of tackling app distractions. iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 has just started rolling out to iPhone and iPad users and one of its key features is Focus – a new OS-level constraint that acts as an app gatekeeper to help people who can't ignore smartphone notifications. That's basically all the one billion people who use an iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google updates apps for iOS 15 with new widgets and better integration

Google is updating several of its apps for better iOS/iPadOS 15 compatibility. Google apps will take better advantage of Apple's Focus Mode. Users will be able to jump straight into YouTube Music from Spotlight search. Right on the heels of Apple releasing iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the masses,...
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

Pixel 6 weather widget shows up in Google app beta teardown

Those paying close attention to Google’s Pixel 6 ads may have noticed a fancy new weather widget. However, that widget so far hasn’t been available to older Pixel phones — it seems that may change. 9to5Google uncovered two new weather widgets in a teardown of the Google app beta version...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iOS 15 adds personalized recommendations to ‘Listen Now’ tab in Podcasts

With the iOS 15 launch today, there’s plenty to be excited about. One of the things is new personalized recommendations in the Podcasts’ Listen Now tab. After updating to the new operating system, Apple Podcasts listeners will be able to discover additional personalized recommendations through new sections in Listen Now to help them find their next favorite show.
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

iOS 15.1 supports storing COVID-19 vaccination cards in the Wallet app

Earlier today, Apple seeded the first beta of iOS 15.1 to developers. And, as is typical, Apple is making some changes and improvements to the software. The pre-release version of the next update to the mobile operating system adds one definitely noteworthy feature to the mix. Storing vaccination cards for COVID-19 right on the device.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy