The Problem With Jon Stewart Trailer: Jon Stewart Is Back On TV, Baby
Jon Stewart is back, but with a new beard and, quite possibly, a worst world to dissect. Six years ago the famed comedian left his post at "The Daily Show" — impeccable timing on his part, given the painful lows of 2016. Sans some occasional guest appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and the Trevor Noah-hosted "Daily Show," Stewart spent years avoiding the spotlight. But turns out he couldn't stay away for very long. Jon Stewart now returns as the creator and host of "The Problem with Jon Stewart," an upcoming Apple TV+ series that might be in need of a comma.www.slashfilm.com
