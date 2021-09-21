On Stephen Colbert’s Late Show in June, Jon Stewart raised some eyebrows with comments he made about the COVID-19 “lab leak” theory. During that appearance, embedded above, the ex-Daily Show host appeared to suggest he didn’t totally buy into the pushback against the theory, which suggested the novel coronavirus escaped a labatory in Wuhan, China, where it was first discovered. “Science has in many ways helped ease the suffering of this pandemic which was more than likely caused by science,” the 58-year-old said, which prompted Colbert to ask for further clarification. The star of Apple TV+’s upcoming The Problem With Jon Stewart talk show responded: ”There’s a novel respiratory coronavirus overtaking Wuhan, China. What do we do? Oh, you know who we could ask? The Wuhan novel respiratory coronavirus lab. The disease is the same name as the lab. That’s just a little too weird.”

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO