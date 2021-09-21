40 Halloween Face Paint Ideas to Inspire Your Next Costume

Miley Cyrus was featured in a stunning new ad for Hers beauty company, and spoke about how ‘individuality is something I’ve always celebrated.’. Hers products certainly look good on Miley Cyrus. The 28-year-old singer is the new Creative Advisor to the women’s beauty and wellness company, and she looked absolutely stunning as she put their products to good use in a new photoshoot shared by the brand on Aug. 31. Miley dressed down in a white robe and had her hair wrapped up in a blue towel for the shoot, and her skin was fully glowing thanks to Hers’ Anti-Aging Cream and Acne Cream, which she advertised in the snapshots. Talk about a glow up!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 29 DAYS AGO