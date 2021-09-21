Verbier-Based Freeskier Turns to Filmmaking With ‘Freeride Skiing Visions’

If Nico Vink's name is associated with a jump line, you pretty much know it's going to be epic. So, after the Royal Hills Fest Series was cancelled due to wet conditions in 2020, Vink and Jeroen Meersman were able to give the line a little pick me up for the 2021 event. Although they were met with more rain at the start of the event, they were able to extend it three days to make for five days of riding. We're pretty glad they did because watching people like Andreu Lacondeguy, Remy Morton, Thomas Genon, Szymon Godziek, Adolf Silva, and others ride this line is pretty sweet. Between the conditions and how difficult COVID precautions made travel for some of the riders, the commitment of these riders to delivering us six whole minutes of freeride heaven isn't unnoticed. Oh, and the dreamy light they were able to film in makes it just that much more satisfying to watch.

CYCLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO