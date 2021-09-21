CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Verbier-Based Freeskier Turns to Filmmaking With ‘Freeride Skiing Visions’

By Mary Murphy
gearjunkie.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA freeskier makes his way uphill by the light of a full moon. He clicks into his bindings under the gaze of the entire Milky Way. This is what Yann Rausis is all about. Yann Rausis is a professional skier based out of Verbier, Switzerland. He rides for Faction Skis and skis big lines — hard.

gearjunkie.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

The Eerie Perfection of 'Zen Stones': How Rocks Maintain Balance on Pillars of Ice

On the frozen surface of Lake Baikal in Siberia, nature makes art. There, on the frozen lake, stones can be found balancing atop narrow pedestals of ice in shallow cavities, as though carefully sculpted and placed. These are called 'Zen stones', and scientists have finally figured out how these formations occur – by reproducing the phenomenon in the lab. The stone, physicists have found, acts as a sort of umbrella, shading just a small column of ice from solar radiation, and preventing it from sublimating, resulting in a thin structure of ice supporting the stone. Moreover, far-infrared black-body irradiance of the stone itself...
VISUAL ART
gearjunkie.com

Ski Season Bargains From Sweet Protection, Backcountry, and More

Great outdoor gear at an amazing price: That’s our goal each week. Check out the bargains below to save on gear for your next adventure. Backcountry Cottonwoods GORE-TEX Jacket — Women’s & Men’s: $240-400 (Up to 40% Off) Backcountry advertises this shell (debuted in 2019) as one of its most...
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

The 10 Best Skis of Winter 2021

The good news is that there are a lot of really great skis available right now. That’s also the bad news. Too many choices — even if they’re good ones — can make it hard to decide on which pair to buy. I'm here to help. While there are a ton of variables you could consider, most aren’t important. Instead, focus on a few key points: intended use, waist width, turn radius and rocker profile.
SPORTS
gearjunkie.com

The Best All-Mountain Skis of 2021

For many skiers, a quiver of one makes practical and financial sense. From hard and fast groomers to soft and deep powder, all-mountain skis are always up to the task. In other words, all-mountain skis are like duct tape; no matter what situation you find yourself in, they’re the perfect tool for the job. Versatility is the name of the game in this category.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filmmaking#Movies#Visions#Freeskier#Faction Skis#The Freeride World Tour#Movie Awards
gearjunkie.com

The 10 Best Ski Brands of 2021

From the world’s earliest ski craftsman to conventional pioneers, we spotlight the best ski brands leading the pack. Skiing is unapologetically addictive. Nothing compares to floating through deep snow on a powder day, skimming across a crisply groomed nordic track, or summiting a peak in the wilderness. Each pair of sticks is strategically designed to serve winter athletes in their goals.
LIFESTYLE
northfortynews

New Book for Safe Skiing

When we published the first edition of Light Tours in 2017, I had mixed feelings about the concept: a selection of low-angled, avalanche-safe routes. I wondered how it might be received. Considering what I saw in ski movies and social media, did everyone ski nothing but avalanche slopes? Not so. As it turned out, an increasing number of muscle-powered skiers have little interest in confronting high-consequence avalanche terrain, or for that matter the sheer faces of big mountains. Consequently, we present the second edition of this guidebook—again focusing on the mellow side of ski touring, which we define as routes with enough pitch for making turns, but generally a low enough angle to obviate most avalanche danger.
LIFESTYLE
carvemag.com

Become a Professional Adventure Filmmaker

The University of Wales Adventure Filmmaking degree is unique in the UK, utilising the landscapes of West Wales, and the wide range of outdoor pursuits that take place in the region. Based in Carmarthen surrounded by beautiful landscape, beaches, mountains and wildlife, here you will learn from media and outdoor experts.
EDUCATION
theodysseyonline.com

Tips for Choosing a Ski Helmet

Skiing starts with protecting yourself, and then you can enjoy the passion and excitement. In addition to skis and ski sticks, there are two other life guardians: ski helmets and ski goggles. Let me explain the construction of a ski helmet to help you know how to choose ski helmets.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
gearjunkie.com

Prep for Avi Season With These Short BCA Safety Videos

With ski season right around the corner, now’s a great time to upgrade your backcountry safety skills — especially if you’ve picked up the off-resort side of snowsports in the last few years. Backcountry Access (BCA) — a snow-safety equipment manufacturer — has released a series of video shorts to...
SPORTS
tetongravity.com

Video: FEST Series Royal Hills for Some Dreamy Freeride

If Nico Vink's name is associated with a jump line, you pretty much know it's going to be epic. So, after the Royal Hills Fest Series was cancelled due to wet conditions in 2020, Vink and Jeroen Meersman were able to give the line a little pick me up for the 2021 event. Although they were met with more rain at the start of the event, they were able to extend it three days to make for five days of riding. We're pretty glad they did because watching people like Andreu Lacondeguy, Remy Morton, Thomas Genon, Szymon Godziek, Adolf Silva, and others ride this line is pretty sweet. Between the conditions and how difficult COVID precautions made travel for some of the riders, the commitment of these riders to delivering us six whole minutes of freeride heaven isn't unnoticed. Oh, and the dreamy light they were able to film in makes it just that much more satisfying to watch.
CYCLING
gearjunkie.com

Slope to Shore: Tatum Monod Packs for All Kinds of Fun

Tatum Monod is most famous for her freeskiing feats, but come summer she rarely travels without a fly rod. The Canadian skier had to fly to L.A. for work with a sponsor, and she decided to add sun and surf to her itinerary. It was a chance to get in some summer adventure before returning home and staying in quarantine for 2 weeks.
LIFESTYLE
districtchronicles.com

Outside of the ski season, Verbier, Switzerland, transforms into a peaceful, outdoor retreat.

Verbier is famous for its skiing, and rightly so. What was once a small farming village has become a popular winter sports destination since the 1960s. However, life in Verbier slows down during the rest of the year. Cowbells echo through the valleys, and the lower slopes of the mountains and hills are a vibrant green. The village itself is also quieter, with more affordable ski accommodations and the same delicious cheese and wine as before.
TRAVEL
gearjunkie.com

‘They/Them’: Nonbinary Climbing Phenom Stars in Breakthrough Patagonia Film

‘They/Them’ is a full-length climbing film about Lor Sabourin. And it may just be the first feature film to star a nonbinary climber. Lor Sabourin is an Arizona-based climber, guide, and coach who identifies as queer, nonbinary, and trans, and uses the pronouns “they” and “them.” Sabourin is also one of Patagonia’s newest climbing ambassadors.
MOVIES
petapixel.com

What It’s Like Photographing the Biggest-Ever Freeride Motocross Course

Long-time motocross and Red Bull photographer Chris Tedesco received exclusive access to shoot the biggest freeride course in the world, packed with unique features and designed by freeride motocross icon Tyler Bereman. Although the first iteration of this project titled “Red Bull Imagination” took place last year, it was this...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Chloe attracts the stars at outdoor eco-show in Paris

Before Notre Dame cathedral and with the Seine River lapping near their designer heels, actresses Gillian Anderson and Demi Moore stepped out in style to attend Chloe’s eco-minded outdoors runway show on the Parisian Left Bank A far cry from the huddled, indoor seating of many Paris Fashion Week shows so far, Chloe’s open air venue -- on the river’s edge -- gave virus-conscious fashion editors a breath of fresh air.But the show’s message also touted positivity: Being good to the environment can also be chic. Here are some highlights of the Spring 2022 collection:CHLOE GOES ECOThe craft-forward...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
gearjunkie.com

Free Gear Fridays: Giro Latch MTB Shoe Giveaway

Here at GearJunkie, we test a lot of gear. And we’re fortunate to test new, cutting-edge products. Now, we want to give you the chance to win some gear too. This week, five lucky winners will receive a pair of The Latch Shoes from Giro. Gain a closer hold between...
LIFESTYLE
gearjunkie.com

The Best Trail Running Shoes for Women in 2021

From muddy local trails to epic mountain runs, we’ve found the best trail running shoes for women. Sure, you could get away with wearing normal sneakers on the trail, but having a pair of trail-specific running shoes provides increased comfort, grip, and protection from rocks and debris. From the sloppy...
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Crown Princess Mary stuns in slinky silk gown and diamonds - and wow

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark wowed in her formalwear on Wednesday evening as she stepped out with husband Crown Prince Frederik for a state dinner at Fredensborg Castle. We're officially obsessed with her silk gown, which Mary accessorised with sparkling diamond earrings and glittery clutch bag. A beautiful picture of...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy