CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Fall TV season: Where are women behind the camera?

By Betsey Guzior
bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the broadcast networks debut new series and the latest season of your favorite shows, there's one thing you won't see much of — women behind the scenes. A new study finds that broadcast networks haven't made the same strides as streaming services in putting women in charge of shows.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

The 10 most anticipated TV shows of the fall season

Turns out we didn't see the last of Tony Soprano. David Chase co-wrote this prequel to the highly influential series with Michael Gandolfini stepping into the role originated by his late father, James Gandolfini. The movie, which also will get a theatrical release, looks at the 1967 race riots in Newark, N.J., through the eyes of the future mobster. (Oct. 1, HBO Max)
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix to Turn Twisted Novel ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’ Into Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a best-selling novel about a twisted con-artist, is getting the movie treatment at Netflix. The streaming service landed the rights to the novel, written by Liv Constantine, and plans to adapt it into a feature film. Amazon in 2019 announced it was developing a TV series based on the book, but the project has since been scrapped. “The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a Reese Witherspoon’s book club pick, has sold over half a million copies and has been published in over 30 countries. The story, a psychological thriller, centers on a con-woman who targets a wealthy couple — the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Stranger

The Story Behind the Gayest Week in TV History

The gayest week in television history occurred exactly 45 years ago, in late September of 1976. Rediscover your local library this fall. Find free computers, Peak Picks, movies on DVD and more. Hello friends! Rediscover your local library this fall. Anyone who turned on a TV that week would have...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Winslet
arcamax.com

The 2021 fall TV season: What to watch and what to skip this year

With new TV shows premiering pretty much year-round now, fall TV seasons don’t splash quite as hard as they used to. But broadcast networks still craft fall lineup packages, and TV freaks like me still get excited for them. If the new 2021 Fall TV season has a motto, I’d...
TV SERIES
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you ready for the fall TV season on NBC?

NBC’s Fall TV season is kicking off Monday, and you might be looking forward to sitting on the couch eating popcorn and watching your favorite show. With premiere week on the mind, Live In The D’s Jason Carr spoke with a trio of guests about their TV viewing habits. Jason...
TV SERIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

TV Q&A: What makes a TV 'season'?

Q • How are TV seasons determined? I see some shows say it’s Season 34, for instance, and I know they haven’t been on that long. A • It used to be that the calendar determined a prime-time TV show’s season in the U.S. — that it consisted of episodes airing from September to May, when most people were watching TV and the broadcast networks calculated their seasonal results; in the early days of TV that meant 39 episodes.
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Captain Comics: Fall TV preview

In the Long-Before time, when there were only three TV networks and boredom stalked the lands, September was the month of renewal. Yes, it was dreaded for the beginning of school. But what offset that misery for millions of kids was the arrival of the fall TV season. Fall was...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Older Women#Television#Hbo
TVLine

TVLine Items: Castle Moves to Lifetime, Ted Lasso Star's PBS Gig and More

Just one week after TVLine exclusively reported that Castle would soon make its streaming premiere on Hulu, the former ABC romantic procedural is getting a new syndicated home. The series starring Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic — which previously aired reruns on TNT — is moving to Lifetime, where it will air Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 5 at 2 pm ET/PT. Episodes will air through November, after which the show will take a brief hiatus until January 2022 to accommodate the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie event. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham has joined...
TV SERIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Invisible lives: where are all the older women in film and TV?

As a female actor in my mid 50s I've never felt more invisible, neither have I felt angrier. There are few parts out there for women my age and as much as there are some decent roles for the big guns - think Frances McDormand in Nomadland, Catherine O'Hara in Schitt's Creek or Jane Fonda in Grace and Frankie - there simply aren't enough to go around. It's thoroughly depressing and it feels like it's getting worse.
MOVIES
codelist.biz

“Women have to endure so much behind the scenes”

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon had their first TV appearance together just over 20 years ago on the cult sitcom “Friends”. Since then, Witherspoon has played in hit films like “Naturally Blond” or “Big Little Lies”. After she was in front of the camera again for the first time in 2019 with Jennifer Aniston for the series “The Morning Show”, the second season follows (to be seen on Apple TV +). While the #MeToo movement dominated the plot of the first season, the coronavirus pandemic should now also play a major role. Still in the center: US breakfast television.
CELEBRITIES
pix11.com

Behind the camera with actor BD Wong

BD Wong’s Broadway debut in “M. Butterfly” earned him all five major New York theater awards, including The tony award. He is the only actor ever to do so. On next week’s episode of “Awkwifina is Nora from Queens,” we will see that greatness in front and behind the camera.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘Kindred’: Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten & Austin Smith Among Six Cast In FX Pilot Based On Octavia E. Butler Novel

FX has rounded out the series regular cast for drama pilot Kindred, based on an adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s influential novel. Joining newcomer Mallori Johnson, who stars, are Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and David Alexander Kaplan. The project hails from writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen), Courtney Lee-Mitchell (The Reluctant Fundamentalist), Darren Aronofsky and his Protozoa Pictures (Black Swan, The Wrestler), Joe Weisberg (The Americans) and Joel Fields (Fosse/Verdon). FX Productions is the studio. Johnson plays the central character Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated...
TV SERIES
Variety

Phoebe Robinson Comedy Series ‘Everything’s Trash’ Ordered at Freeform

Freeform has ordered a half-hour comedy series called “Everything’s Trash” from executive producer and writer Phoebe Robinson and Jonathan Groff. Robinson, known for her podcast and HBO series “2 Dope Queens” as well as serving as a writer on “Portlandia,” will star as Phoebe, a 30-something podcaster with a messy life who’s trying to figure out adulthood with the help of her friends and family. She’s forced to grow up when her older brother Jayden (Jordan Carlos) becomes a political candidate, and the two must learn to set boundaries as Jayden’s “Barack Obama-esque aspirations” clash with Phoebe’s wild side. The series...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

3 Denzel Washington Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

As the most-watched list proves on an almost daily basis, Netflix subscribers will never grow tired of the mid budget action thriller. That appears to be especially true if your name is Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, with all three of the genre titans currently dominating the viewership charts.
MOVIES
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy