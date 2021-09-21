Fall TV season: Where are women behind the camera?

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon had their first TV appearance together just over 20 years ago on the cult sitcom “Friends”. Since then, Witherspoon has played in hit films like “Naturally Blond” or “Big Little Lies”. After she was in front of the camera again for the first time in 2019 with Jennifer Aniston for the series “The Morning Show”, the second season follows (to be seen on Apple TV +). While the #MeToo movement dominated the plot of the first season, the coronavirus pandemic should now also play a major role. Still in the center: US breakfast television.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO