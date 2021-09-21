Tom Hanks: Actor, Filmmaker… Carcass Fan?

Los Angeles. It is and remains a “system sprinkler”. At the age of 12, Helena Zengel is now breaking the norm in Hollywood, where she is now making a career as one of the youngest foreign actresses. Even before their American debut film “News of the World” starts at Christmas, the top artist agency CAA (its clients include Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep and Sarah Jessica Parker) has caught the “child prodigy” from Germany. Not least because the Berliner is highly praised by critics for her role alongside Tom Hanks. The industry magazine “Daily Variety” raves about the twelve-year-old: “Her portrayal is on the same level as that of Hanks. At times incredibly self-confident, then again untamed and vulnerable. Zengel is captivating. “

