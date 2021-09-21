CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tom Hanks: Actor, Filmmaker… Carcass Fan?

By Axl Rosenberg
MetalSucks
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetal Hammer has published their new interview with Carcass frontman Jeff Walker — y’know, the one where he took partial responsibility for nu-metal — in its entirety. And as it turns out, that nu-metal thing isn’t the only interesting quote to come out of that chat. Here are some highlights…

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

Related
HOT 107.9

Melvin Van Peebles, Legendary Filmmaker and Actor, Dies at 89

Just days before his classic film Sweet Sweetback’s Baadassss Song was slated for a special revival screening at the New York Film Festival, and less than a week before the Criterion Collection will release a box set of his “essential films,” legendary filmmaker and actor Melvin Van Peebles has died. He was 89 years old.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Tom Hanks survives the apocalypse with a dog and robot in 'Finch' trailer

Tom Hanks teams up with a scruffy dog and a friendly robot at the end of the world in Finch, Apple TV+'s upcoming post-apocalyptic film. In director Miguel Sapochnik's film, Hanks plays Finch, a robotics engineer who journeys to find a new home for his newfound dog friend and newly built robot (played by Caleb Landry Jones) after a catastrophic solar event destroys the land, covering it all in sand.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Tom Hanks finds a canine best friend in ‘Finch’ trailer

Tom Hanks embarks on a major journey to find a new home for his dog and his newly created robot in Finch – check out the trailer below. The film, directed by Miguel Sapochnik, sees Hanks star as the titular adventurer trying to find safety for his unlikely family. An...
PETS
flickeringmyth.com

Tom Hanks sci-fi Finch gets a first poster

Apple TV+ has released the first poster for the upcoming sci-fi drama Finch featuring Tom Hanks’ titular robotics engineer and his unlikely ‘family’- his pet dog Goodyear and robot Jeff (Caleb Landry Jones); take a look here…. In “Finch,” a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
imdb.com

Finch Trailer: Tom Hanks, An Android, And A Dog Journey Through The Future

Let's see if you can answer a quick trivia question. Over the course of his forty-plus-year career, beloved actor Tom Hanks has only appeared in two science fiction films. Can you name both of them without looking them up? You can probably think of one of them relatively quickly: Hanks appeared in Lana Wachowski's ambitious 2012 adaptation of "Cloud Atlas." But the other is much tougher to remember. Remember 2017's "The Circle," in which Hanks played the CEO of a tech company? Yeah, no one else does either.
MOVIES
UPI News

Tom Hanks searches for a new home in latest 'Finch' trailer

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks embarks on an epic journey with his dog and a robot in the new trailer for Apple TV+'s upcoming sci-fi drama, Finch. Hanks portrays Finch who was able to survive a catastrophic solar flare that wiped out most of humanity in the clip released on Monday.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Trailer For Tom Hanks' Finch Has Him Cast Away In Apocalyptic Future

Tom Hanks reunites with producer/director Robert Zemeckis with Apple TV+'s upcoming film, Finch. Originally scheduled for a theatrical release in October 2020, Apple acquired the film this past August and is releasing it on its streaming platform on November 5. Previously tiled Bios, Finch stars Tom Hanks as a lone...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Tom Hanks
flickeringmyth.com

Tom Hanks leads an unlikely family in trailer for sci-fi drama Finch

Following last week’s poster, Apple TV+ has now released a first trailer for the sci-fi drama Finch, which is directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) and stars Tom Hanks as a man in a post-apocalyptic wasteland who forms an unlikely family with a robot and a dog. Check it out here…
TV & VIDEOS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tom Hanks' sci-fi adventure 'Finch' drops first trailer

Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): The first official full trailer of Hollywood star Tom Hanks' upcoming sci-fi adventure movie 'Finch' has recently been dropped by Apple TV, where it will premiere on November 5. The movie narrates the story of a lone survivor of a global apocalypse who has embarked...
MOVIES
Metro International

Tom Hanks hails ‘magical art’ of movies at new LA film museum

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Actors Tom Hanks and Anna Kendrick on Tuesday hailed a new museum in Los Angeles dedicated to filmmaking, calling it a celebration of an art form that has made a global impact. The museum was spearheaded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tom Hanks takes matters into his own hands in official 'Finch' trailer

In the nearly three-minute video, Finch explains that he hid—"frightened and so alone"—as the above-mentioned solar flare scorched crops and food—in an underground bunker. That's when he found his beloved dog, Goodyear, who is his only companion while developing a robot. The robot is meant to help them "find a new home ... in a dangerous and ravaged world."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Beverly Hills#Channel 4
Apple Insider

Trailer for Apple TV+ film 'Finch' starring Tom Hanks debuts

The new Tom Hanks post-apocalypse adventure "Finch" gets its first trailer, premiering November 5 on Apple TV+. Apple's second Tom Hanks film is about a man and his dog in a post-apocalypse earth. The main character played by Hanks, Finch, wants to build a robot and teach it to take care of his dog Goodyear.
TV & VIDEOS
IBTimes

Los Angeles To Open 'Parthenon Of Film Museums,' Says Tom Hanks

Los Angeles is finally getting a museum for movies -- and it's about time, said Tom Hanks, as he welcomed journalists to a special pre-opening event Tuesday. The world capital of filmmaking and home of Hollywood boasts museums for everything from natural history to selfies, but until now has never had one dedicated to the silver screen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
codelist.biz

Child star Helena Zengel shoots with Tom Hanks

Los Angeles. It is and remains a “system sprinkler”. At the age of 12, Helena Zengel is now breaking the norm in Hollywood, where she is now making a career as one of the youngest foreign actresses. Even before their American debut film “News of the World” starts at Christmas, the top artist agency CAA (its clients include Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep and Sarah Jessica Parker) has caught the “child prodigy” from Germany. Not least because the Berliner is highly praised by critics for her role alongside Tom Hanks. The industry magazine “Daily Variety” raves about the twelve-year-old: “Her portrayal is on the same level as that of Hanks. At times incredibly self-confident, then again untamed and vulnerable. Zengel is captivating. “
LOS ANGELES, CA
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Darcey And Stacey: How Did They Earn Their Money?

Darcey and Stacey Silva live lavish lifestyles. They get professional extensions, their nails are always done, and they can always afford to treat their men. Though they have a home, they were able to get plush apartments to quarantine in. Additionally, the twins just spent a month in Turkey getting full-body makeovers. This included 24/7 nurses. Even though they have a fashion line, how did they earn their money?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy