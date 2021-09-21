CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers odds, picks and prediction

By Cameron DaSilva
 9 days ago
The Chicago White Sox (85-65) and Detroit Tigers (73-78) play the second game of their three-game series Tuesday afternoon at Comerica Park, with the first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the White Sox vs. Tigers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

White Sox LHP Dallas Keuchel (8-9, 5.23 ERA) makes his 29th start and 30th appearance. He has a 1.47 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9 and 5.4 K/9 through 151 1/3 IP.

  • Keuchel has struggled this month, posting a 7.36 ERA through three September starts. He allowed 12 earned runs in his last 14 2/3 innings, with just 7 strikeouts and 8 walks.
  • In two starts against the Tigers this season, Kuechel allowed 8 runs across 10 innings with 5 strikeouts and 4 walks.

Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (2-3, 4.13 ERA) makes his 13th start and 39th appearance. He has a 1.27 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 7.6 K/9 through 89 1/3 IP.

  • Hasn’t pitched more than 5 2/3 innings in five outings since Aug. 20 but allowed just 8 earned runs over his last 24 1/3 innings.
  • He has allowed 3 earned runs over 8 innings out of the bullpen against the White Sox this season.

White Sox at Tigers odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 10:55 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: White Sox -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Tigers +135 (bet $100 to win $135)
  • Against the spread/ATS: White Sox -1.5 (+100) | Tigers +1.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under: 9.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

Prediction

White Sox 6, Tigers 3

Money line (ML)

The White Sox have dropped three straight games to the Tigers after losing 4-3 Monday.

This is a winnable game for them with Anderson on the bump for Detroit. He’s not going to go deep into this game, and with Chicago’s bats, the White Sox should be able to get into the bullpen relatively early.

Bet the WHITE SOX (-170) to win outright.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

Yes, the White Sox have been bad against the spread lately, going just 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games. The Tigers, on the other hand, are 7-3 in that same stretch. Chicago should be able to put enough runs across to make up for Keuchel’s potential struggles on the road.

I like the WHITE SOX -1.5 (+100) to win by at least 2 runs.

Over/Under (O/U)

Keuchel showed some signs of turning things around in his last start, in allowing only 2 runs in 6 innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

Though he still hasn’t won a start since Aug. 16, and has just two victories since the middle of June, he’ll keep the Tigers in check.

Bet the UNDER 9.5 (-130).

#Fantasy Baseball#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Prediction White Sox#Baseballhq Com#Ats#The White Sox 1 5#The Los Angeles Angels#Sportsbookwire
