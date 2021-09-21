CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPX Price Prediction: what trading guru Scott Redler is eyeing?

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 index tested the 4,300 level on Monday but rebounded in the afternoon session. SPX has had a 5.0% correction since early Sept that T3's Redler sees as a good spot to cover shorts. The trading guru also recommends investors that are long on Apple stock to "sell...

GOBankingRates

Most Successful Penny Stocks Ever

A penny stock is technically any stock trading for below $5 per share, although some actually trade for pennies per share. Penny stocks are generally shunned by mainstream investors as there is...
Should you sell Lightspeed POS shares as Spruce Point Capital calls 80% downside?

Spruce Point Capital said Lightspeed POS shares could fall by 60%-80%on rising impairment risk. The stock plunged more than 10% following the investor note. LSPD shares opened trading at a steep price-sales ratio of 54.59 on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares fell by more than 10% after...
Is Dollar Tree stock a buy as shares rally 16% on additional buyback?

Dollar Tree shares spiked more than 16% on Wednesday as consumer spending continued to improve. The company approved an increase in its share repurchase authorisation of $1.05 billion. The buyback program now has an outlay of $2.5 billion including the previously approved $1.45 billion. On Wednesday, Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)...
Richard Saperstein is still “overweight” on big tech names: here’s why

Richard Saperstein explains why he still likes mega cap technology stocks. He expects Cisco Systems Inc in particular to perform well in the fourth quarter. Shares of the networking hardware company are up about 25% this year. The talk of higher interest rates has investors switching to sectors like financials...
Micron Technology shares are trading lower after-hours: here’s why

Micron Technology's profit more than doubles in the fiscal fourth quarter. The semiconductor firm gives weaker-than-expected guidance for Q1. Shares of the company fell about 5.0% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) said on Tuesday its revenue topped estimates as profit more than doubled in the...
MarketWatch

Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
smarteranalyst.com

3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

“You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed...
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
Stephen Weiss on market sell-off: ‘I don’t see any positive catalyst ahead’

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) turned negative for Q3 on Tuesday. Stephen Weiss sees several factors that could continue to weigh on the market. Jim Lebenthal disagrees and outlines his bullish case on CNBC's Halftime Report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned negative for the third quarter as the...
Is it time to buy Groupon shares as Prentice Capital discloses a 4.7% stake?

Prentice Capital Management on Monday disclosed a 4.7% passive stake in Groupon. The GRPN stock extended gains for a fourth consecutive session before pulling back by 3.56% on Wednesday. The company beat earnings expectations in each of the last five quarters. On Tuesday, Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares declined by 3.56%...
Where to buy Aidos Kuneen (ADK) coin: it is up 105% in 2 days signaling the onset of a bullish trend

The price of the Aidos Kuneen (ADK) token is currently at $0.9603. The bullish trend started on September 27. Here is a quick guide on where to buy Aidos Kuneen (ADK). Aidos Kuneen (ADK) coin price has shot up 105% in the last 24 hours following a small retracement that saw it slide to $0.9512 after hitting a high of $1.4616 on Sept. 28. The current bullish trend has caught the attention of many investors who believe the coin could be on a path to test its all-time high of $97.51 before the end of the year.
