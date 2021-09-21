The Meyerowitz Stories – Why Adam Sandler Doesn’t Deserve Hate

Adam Sandler also wears shorts in The Meyerowitz Stories. The Meyerowitz Stories was bought by Netflix, but is not part of the infamous 4 (or now 8) film deal that Sandler made with the streaming service. On the one hand there are The Do-Over or The Ridiculous 6. The combo Netflix and Sandler serves here as a seal of evil. Omnipresent aversion of this kind must first be achieved by a contract in favor of the security and freedom of a filmmaker. Or rather not. On the other hand, there is the celebrated auteur filmmaker Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha). It gives Sandler legitimacy, the Cannes shimmer. Sandler is an excellent actor in The Meyerowitz Stories, but he did that before, just in a different genre, with different pitches. It’s time to put aside any uneasiness about Adam Sandler’s career.