John Byron Busby
Former Maryville resident John Byron Busby, 76, Blue Springs, Missouri., died Sept. 15, 2021, at a medical center in Independence, Missouri. Born May 8, 1945, to Byron and Neri (Robertson) Busby, he and his fraternal twin brother Jim were separated by two full days. With their two sisters, they grew up on a farm near what was Pumpkin Center, Missouri, and were 1963 graduates of South Nodaway High School, Barnard, Missouri. John briefly attended Northwest Missouri State University.www.maryvilleforum.com
