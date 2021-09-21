The Life of Richard Mac “Dick” New (March 7, 1934 – September 14, 2021) was and will be a reminder to be Jesus to someone every day. Richard received awards and recognitions in his lifetime for his expertise, his work ethic, and knowledge or skill. You might even say he was a bit famous among area educators for the impact he had on so very many of them. But the greatest of this legacy will be found in love. Love of Christ. Love for all living things (even Spot). It will be found in his goodness, charity, faithfulness, and his gentleness. (Mostly) He was a teacher, counselor, guide, and friend to any who needed him. He was full of wisdom (and a few choice words). He took seriously Christ’s command to “feed my sheep,” literally, physically, and spiritually. He will be terribly missed.