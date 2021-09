Fit for An Autopsy have announced their new album, Oh What The Future Holds, and unveiled its first single, “Far From Heaven.”. The new track is a mid-paced banger with an unshakeable groove that continues the band’s shift away from deathcore and into elephant marching riff territory that they began on The Sea of Tragic Beasts, their last record, released in October of 2019. As with that record, I’m picking up serious Gojira vibes from a number of these riffs, pick scraped, the drum groove and the general vocal approach. That’s not a bad thing by any means. What’s more, the song is catchy as hell and will be sure to get your head a boppin’ and your feet a tappin’.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO