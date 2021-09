Digging out of an 0-2 hole becomes harder this week for the N.C. A&T football team with N.C. Central visiting Greensboro on Saturday night. The Eagles and Aggies will clash with nothing more on the line than pride in a rivalry that began with a 13-13 tie in 1924. The Aggies have moved from the Mid-Eastern Conference, to which Central belongs, to the Big South Conference.