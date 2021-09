The School of Art hosted it's ArtCats Welcome Event to welcome students of the School of Art to campus on the afternoon of Sept. 17. The event kicked off at the Center for Creative Photography at 3:00 P.M. where students gathered in the building to hear opening welcome statements by the School of Art Faculty. The rest of the event was held outside the University of Arizona Museum of Art where local artists screen printed their work onto t-shirts that where given out to the attendees.

