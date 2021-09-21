CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pick of the Litter: Meet Navi!

By Chelsea Priest
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s featured pet is Navi! She’s a super sweet two and a half year old mixed breed. Navi came to the RISPCA on a transport from down south from an overcrowded shelter. She is a mix of husky, American bulldog and others. A perfect blend to make up this perfect girl! She is a larger dog so would fit best in a home with kids a bit older. She would also work best in a home that has either husky or bully-breed experience. She would be fine with other dogs in the home as well, unsure about cats.

Family Handyman

6 Types of Cat Litter Boxes

Find the litter box that best matches your pet and your home. In the market for a new litter box for your cat? So many options and choices abound that it can be hard to figure out which kind to buy. Here’s a rundown of six popular litter box styles so you can determine the right one for you and your feline friend.
PETS
Napa Valley Register

Pic of the Litter: Ragnar Fraser Boggs

Nickname Rag, Ragtime, Rag-a-star, Rag-a-doodle-doo Biggest Turn On Hiking in Alston Park and chasing birds. Famous feat Once opened a box of pizza on the counter and expertly extracted a single slice for his consumption. Favorite Spot Under mom’s desk. Often Heard Phrase "Does Ragnar want scritches?"
PETS
cattime.com

The Best Cat Litter Scoop Holders

Keeping your cat's litterbox clean and tidy is imperative. One of the best ways to do this is to get a high-quality litter scoop holder. Litter scoop holders provide cat owners with a hygienic and safe place to store their cat litter scooper, rather than putting it in the "line of fire" inside the litterbox or nearby on the floor. They're a handy accessory for cat owners, so we decided to find the best of the best. In our search for the best cat litter scoop holders, we considered three main qualities: a durable design that's easy to clean, a size that fits our scoops without taking up too much space, and a price that's fair. Our favorite was the holder from iPrimio, which has a cute look and a universal design. It was also one of the easiest to clean since the smooth inner walls wipe off easily in the sink. It's not expensive, but it's not cheap, either. That's why we were thrilled to find the budget-friendly option offered by Nature's Miracle, which did the job well without breaking the bank. Clearly, there's a lot to be said about cat litter scoop holders. Read on for more of our in-depth reviews.
PET SERVICES
pawtracks.com

Stop making your cats share a litter box — here’s why

When you have multiple cats in your home, cleaning the litter boxes can become a big task. But if you don’t have enough litter boxes for all your cats, you could be headed for trouble. Multiple litter boxes definitely mean more cleaning, but they also mean happier, more secure cats who are more confident in their litter box habits. More boxes could contribute to fewer litter box accidents in your home, so in the long run, getting a few extra litter boxes could save you trouble. When you understand how cats think about using their litter boxes, you’ll see why it’s so important to have enough to go around.
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

This is why cats stick their tongue out

If you’ve ever glanced over to see your cat’s tongue partially sticking out of his mouth, you might have wondered if there was something wrong with him. The truth is, some cats do stick their tongues out from time to time, and in most cases, this behavior is completely normal and nothing to worry about. In fact, the behavior has even been deemed the “blep” online, and there are countless photos of cats looking silly with their tongues partially out. So, why do cats blep? There are a few potential causes behind this behavior and your cat’s funny-looking, tongue-half-out appearance.
PETS
petproductnews.com

Catit Go Natural Litter

Hagen Group presents Catit Go Natural, a range of litters that are based on natural, sustainable sources. Go Natural! Pea Husk Clumping Cat Litter is made of recycled empty pea husks that would otherwise get discarded. The litter has an appealing look, clumps naturally without a speck of dust and is highly absorbent. Go Natural Wood Litter is 100% natural, completely biodegradable and made of Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified wood from sustainably managed forests, using renewable energy sources. The litter is highly absorbent by nature and free of chemicals.
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

This is why cats clean themselves after they eat

After you’ve eaten a meal, you probably want to stretch out, relax, and maybe loosen your belt a notch. But when your cat has finished eating a meal, he wants to take a bath right away. You’ve probably noticed your cat grooming himself — particularly his face and head — after eating, and he probably does this regularly. The good news is that this is a perfectly normal behavior for cats. But why do cats clean themselves after they eat? Understanding the instincts that are driving this behavior can help you better understand your cat’s need to groom himself.
PETS
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Woman on horseback stumbles upon 399

HOBACK, Wyo. — Last week, a Jackson woman had a close encounter with Grizzly 399 and her cubs on Tusky Ridge Trail at Munger Mountain. Tessa Riley was out for a trail ride on her horse Rooster when she stopped to take a video of the fall foliage. Unbeknownst to Riley, 399 and her cubs were making their way down the trail in front of her.
JACKSON, WY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bison fight on Yellowstone road caught on video

The National Park Service has shared footage showing a 2,000-pound bison ramming another bison and briefly sending its rival airborne. “Durin’ matin’ season, male bison can be mighty aggressive, though all bison ‘n other wildlife can be dangerous and give you a heave!” the park service wrote Sunday on Instagram. “Remember to always keep yer distance — 25 yards from bison ‘n elk; 100 yards from all other wildlife.”
ANIMALS
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
ANIMALS
KMOV

Oregon family forced to sell Clydesdales

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Five generations of showing draft horses at a farm in Aloha has come to an end. The McInnis family says the pandemic and development in Aloha gave them no choice but to sell nearly all their Clydesdales. One remains, a 10-year-old horse named Dan. For...
OREGON STATE
WBKR

What is the Wild Image Caught on Ohio County Game Cam?

Trail cameras capture amazing photos all over Ohio County, but this one is just unexplainable. It was captured on Friday morning and has left everyone baffled as to what it is exactly. File this under "something strange caught on camera". The trail camera caught all of the details, but of...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
Indy100

Rats ‘the size of cats’ reportedly invading homes through toilets

Large rats “the size of cats” have reportedly been invading homes in England by climbing up through toilets.ACE Pest Control boss Andrew Dellbridge told Norwich Evening News that rats are getting “bigger and braver” since lockdown."I was called out to one job in Norwich and the customer could barely speak, she was in so much shock,” he said. "She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently."He also heard from a couple who were driven out of their home by the...
ANIMALS
Laurinburg Exchange

Man what a deer

When I was growing up I loved to be outside and roam the woods with my dogs. Why I’ve had just about every type of hunting dog there is. My first experience with hunting dogs was when I received a pair of beagle pups when I was five years old. From then on, I was hooked on hunting and training dogs. I’ve had a lot of unique experiences while hunting and have met some most interesting characters, but that’s another story.
ANIMALS
thesprucepets.com

How Much Food Should I Feed My Dog?

Dog owners have a lot of options when it comes to the food they choose for their pet, but their brand of choice is only the beginning. Age, size, disease status, and activity level of a dog will determine how much a dog should eat. The amount your dog should be fed might be very different than someone else's dog, so knowing what your specific dog needs is important. Providing proper amounts of food and the appropriate nutrients can help keep your dog not only happy but healthy.
PETS

