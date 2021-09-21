Pick of the Litter: Meet Navi!

Keeping your cat's litterbox clean and tidy is imperative. One of the best ways to do this is to get a high-quality litter scoop holder. Litter scoop holders provide cat owners with a hygienic and safe place to store their cat litter scooper, rather than putting it in the "line of fire" inside the litterbox or nearby on the floor. They're a handy accessory for cat owners, so we decided to find the best of the best. In our search for the best cat litter scoop holders, we considered three main qualities: a durable design that's easy to clean, a size that fits our scoops without taking up too much space, and a price that's fair. Our favorite was the holder from iPrimio, which has a cute look and a universal design. It was also one of the easiest to clean since the smooth inner walls wipe off easily in the sink. It's not expensive, but it's not cheap, either. That's why we were thrilled to find the budget-friendly option offered by Nature's Miracle, which did the job well without breaking the bank. Clearly, there's a lot to be said about cat litter scoop holders. Read on for more of our in-depth reviews.

