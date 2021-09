Amateur players gathered at Huyton & Prescot Golf Club in memory of the late Hillsborough campaigner, whose son Kevin died in the 1989 tragedy. Their cause was two-fold: to, once again, pay tribute to Anne’s resolve and courage in the fight for the truth about the disaster, and to help Liverpool Sunflowers, a charity that for 35 years has been supporting people in the city and beyond who are suffering from the devastating effects of cancer.

