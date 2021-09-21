Midland Neighboring Movement: MidMichigan Pulmonary Rehab Unit Manager Michelle Beal
Editor’s note: Midland Neighboring Week is set for Sept. 27 to Oct. 3. Leading up the big week, the Daily News is partnering with organizers to run vignettes featuring Midlanders discussing what it is like being a neighbor in Midland. The Midland Neighboring committee recently selected four artists to paint murals that express a sense of belonging and inclusion within the Midland community.www.ourmidland.com
Comments / 0