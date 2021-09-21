CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kourtney And Travis Got Matching Name Necklaces... Obviously

Elite Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Is there anything more adorable than getting matching necklaces with your beau? I think not. And Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are nothing if not adorable. So when it came to their latest jewelry selection, the choice was obvious: matching beaded necklaces with each other’s names. So cute. The duo debuted their newest accessories on Instagram Stories on Sept. 20, and it might be my favorite post from Kravis to date. (OK, maybe not my favorite, but it’s definitely up there. It’s hard to compete with the iconic makeout sesh in front of Kylie Jenner’s private jet.)

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

We Need to Talk About Travis Barker

Yes, stranger things have happened than that of the unlikely union between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Westminster's resident marionette Michael Gove was recently seen throwing the twos up at an Aberdeen techno night. Bezos wants to put Martians on zero hours contracts in a phallic starship. Gwyneth Paltrow ate a bit of bread, for crying out loud. But on the 'sorry, I beg your pardon?' scale, the romance between a pop punk sage and a reality TV infanta scores pretty high marks. Stranger still is said pop punk sage's rebrand.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
E! News

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Necklaces#Instagram Stories#Ig#Entertainment Tonight
Popculture

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Unexpected Side Effect During COVID-19 Battle

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about an unexpected side effect she suffered while battling COVID-19 in March 2020. Kardashian revealed in a Twitter Space chat Tuesday that she experienced hair loss during her time fighting the virus, but didn't lose her sense of smell or taste. "My hair really fell out with COVID," she explained. "So after, it was really a struggle for a minute."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Kim Kardashian reveals how she feels about sister Kourtney, Travis Barker's relationship and PDA

Kim Kardashian is telling the world how she really feels about her sister Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Travis Barker. The KKW Beauty founder appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday and dished about the family's new TV series, what it's like to have the summer off from filming since ending "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," and her big sister's public displays of affection with Barker.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
buzzfeednews.com

Kim Kardashian Defended Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s PDA After Ellen DeGeneres Joked That They “Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other"

Kim Kardashian has revealed her thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship and their well-known PDA. In a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim opened up about how new relationships — like Kourtney and Travis's — have been able to “blossom” since she and her sisters have had time off from filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sister Khloé's New Good American Collection -- Shop Her Jeans

Kourtney Kardashian is gorgeous in a new campaign for sister Khloé Kardashian's denim line, Good American. The 42-year-old reality TV star shared the sultry photo on Instagram, posing on a bed in just a pair of skinny jeans. Kourtney wrote, "I think I found The One." Khloé additionally wrote, "I think @kourtneykardash found The One 😍 and they look damn good together!!"
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Star in Racy New SKIMS Campaign

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have joined forces for the new SKIMS campaign. Fox, and both Kardashians took to Instagram to post a series of racy photos taken for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. “I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Makeout at a Haunted Farm Next to Some Scarecrows

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are continuing their PDA tour of the world (sorry, Scott Disick), this time hitting up a *checks notes* haunted farm. Kourtney shared a photo of herself and Travis at the annual Knott’s Scary Farm event in Buena Park, California, and it appears as though the the assignment was Sexy Haunted Makeout Session. These innocent scarecrows were simply not prepared!
BUENA PARK, CA
talesbuzz.com

Scott Disick Has ‘Unsettled Ill Will’ Towards Kourtney Kardashian Amid Steamy Travis Barker Romance

Travis Barker might be flying high amid his sexy romance with Kourtney Kardashian, but Scott Disick has been stuck in the worst turbulence of his life!. The Talentless founder, who just got dumped by ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, has been making waves ever since he allegedly sent some harsh messages to his baby momma’s ex Younes Bendjima about her PDA-filled trip to Italy. Now, a source is coming out of the woodwork to confirm what it looks like: the dad of three has some major “unsettled ill will” towards Kourtney and Travis! Speaking to ET on Tuesday, the insider dished:
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Will Kourtney and Travis be in the new Kardashian reality show?

It's safe to say that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having a bit of a moment right now. And with the Kardashian-Jenners set to make their reality TV return in a new show with Hulu later this year, all we really want to know is, will Kourt and Travis feature?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy