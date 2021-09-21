Kourtney And Travis Got Matching Name Necklaces... Obviously

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Is there anything more adorable than getting matching necklaces with your beau? I think not. And Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are nothing if not adorable. So when it came to their latest jewelry selection, the choice was obvious: matching beaded necklaces with each other’s names. So cute. The duo debuted their newest accessories on Instagram Stories on Sept. 20, and it might be my favorite post from Kravis to date. (OK, maybe not my favorite, but it’s definitely up there. It’s hard to compete with the iconic makeout sesh in front of Kylie Jenner’s private jet.)