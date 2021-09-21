CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Street cleaner slammed for ‘shooting’ a homeless person with water from a jet washer while spraying the pavement

By Joe Duggan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 9 days ago

A STREET cleaner has been slammed for appearing to spray a homeless person with a jet washer while cleaning the pavement.

The worker can be seen hosing down the concrete with water next to where the victim was lying down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KmP7h_0c3E4lKv00
A street cleaner has sparked fury after appearing to spray a homeless person with a jet washer Credit: Triangle
The cleaner was caught on camera in Camden, North London, yesterday Credit: Triangle

He is then caught on camera as he appeared to douse the makeshift bed in water.

At one point, the homeless person sits up in their bed after being soaked, and appears to hold their hands up.

The worker continues to spray water until the woman filming approaches and asks him: “Are you from Camden Council?”, before the video cuts.

Footage of the incident in Camden, North London yesterday sparked outrage after it was shared on social media by homeless outreach group Streets Kitchen.

'HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT'

Streets Kitchen claims it is part of an “ever-growing vicious hostile environment in London for those experiencing homelessness”.

A Streets Kitchen spokesman said: “Dear Camden Council, Keir Starmer and Camden police, can we please find out what exactly is going on here?

“These ongoing inhumane assaults on those experiencing homelessness in the borough can never be acceptable.

“We, along with many of our Homeless Taskforce colleagues have been observing and documenting an ever-growing vicious hostile environment in London for those experiencing homelessness particularly in Camden and Westminster.

This must stop now

“This must stop now.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is the local MP.

Museum of Homelessness, an award-winning social justice museum documenting the history of homeless people, added: “It is dehumanising.

“Unfortunately aggressive enforcement tactics are very common at the moment, it appears to achieve something for the agencies and authorities who use these tactics.”

Matt Downie said: “What is this achieving, apart from dehumanising people? Awful.”

'SICKENING'

Katherine Bollard slammed: “This is sickening! Fancy being the person being the person told to do this and feeling this is ok?

“It is not okay to do this to people who are sleeping rough.”

Scott Thompson added: “Sadly the person doing this doesn’t recognise the homeless as human beings - all he sees is an object equivalent to trash on the street.

“But in failing to recognise the humanity of others he denies others the opportunity of recognising his own!“

A Camden Council spokesman said: “We expect people experiencing homelessness in Camden to be treated with respect at all times. We are looking into this incident to understand its full circumstances.

"We can confirm that the cleaners are not Camden council staff or contractors.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJqSs_0c3E4lKv00
Outraged social media users branded the footage 'sickening' Credit: Triangle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAEMQ_0c3E4lKv00
The worker was approached by a woman filming him before the video stops Credit: Triangle

