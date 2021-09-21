CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peyton Manning claims Patriots had microphone in his locker

By Nick Veronica
rochesterfirst.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning dropped a casual allegation of cheating by the New England Patriots during a Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN2. The five-time MVP said he believed the Patriots had a microphone in his locker at Gillette Stadium. With suspicions of foul play further heightened by New England’s Spygate scandal in 2007, Manning said he would only talk to teammates in the showers when playing away games in Foxborough.

Comments / 0

