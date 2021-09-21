Brian Ortega Hopeful For Max Holloway Rematch After UFC 266: "I'll Fight You 100 Times, I'm Gonna Get One"
UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega has his eyes on a rematch with former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. Ortega spoke with TMZ Sports ahead of his second chance at UFC gold this weekend when he takes on current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 266. He made it clear that while he isn't trying to overlook the current champ, Ortega can't help but want to run it back with Holloway.www.fightful.com
