Cannabis is a widely misunderstood plant and there are many misconceptions about CBD and how it works. CBD is short for cannabidiol which is one of the main active ingredients in cannabis. Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychoactive but has a calming effect on the user. It has also been shown to relieve symptoms such as anxiety, PTSD, insomnia, and even seizures to name a few. There is a wide variety of CBD products available so it is important that if you want to try this product, you purchase it from a reputable source. This blog will introduce you to what CBD is, how it is used as well as the benefits that it offers.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO