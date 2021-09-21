CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monero’s former maintainer released from US custody

By Turner Wright
CoinTelegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiccardo Spagni, the former lead maintainer of the privacy coin Monero, has reported that United States officials have released him after more than a month in custody. In a Tuesday tweet, Spagni said he was working with his legal team to return to South Africa to address the allegations against him. Authorities in the U.S. arrested Spagni in August on fraud charges tied to alleged crimes that occurred in South Africa between 2009 and 2011 at a company called Cape Cookies.

