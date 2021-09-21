CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lodi, CA

Mouthwatering food, Frida Kahlo look-alikes on tap for 10th Taco Truck Cook-off

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDbi0_0c3E1DLI00

After a year without a contest, the Lodi Arts Commission is hoping for one of its biggest turnouts at the Taco Truck Cook-off this weekend at Hale Park.

This will be the 10th year the commission has hosted the event, and entertainment chair Nancy Mellor said nine taco trucks will be competing for judges and attendees’ stomachs in the battle for number one.

Perennial winner La Picosita, which takes up its regular residency at Church Street and Turner Road, will not be attending this year due to a prior engagement, Mellor said.

That means a new champion will be crowned for 2021.

While a fan-favorite taco truck won’t be returning this year, the Frida Kahlo Look Alike contest will. During the 2019 cook-off, the look-alike contest featured nine contestants, which included four children.

“It really is an interesting event,” Mellor said. “The commission sort of suggested we try to get a look alike contest going a few years ago, and we finally did during the last cook-off.”

And the contest was a hit, she said. Alexandria Angeles was the youngest contestant in 2019 at 3 years old, complete with the bunned hair, unibrow and traditional Mexican dress for which Kahlo has come to be known.

Another contestant, Angela Gade, decided to emulate a completely different version of Kahlo.

“The ‘other’ Kahlo was taken from a self-portrait she had painted in her husband’s (Diego Rivera) clothing,” Mellor said. “In the painting, she’s sitting in this yellow chair, and her hair is cut. It was outstanding. (Angela) even had a reprint of the painting with her.”

Prizes in the contest are $100 for adults and $50 for children. The contest will take place at 2 p.m. during the cook-off.

There will also be new entertainment throughout the cook-off this year, including Mariachi Bonitas, a Mariachi group consisting of all women, and Ballet Folklorico Raices Mexicanos, a Stockton troupe showcasing traditional Mexican dance.

The Yolotl Tonantzin Dancers will perform a “blessing of the earth” ceremony to kick off the day at noon, as well.

There will also be a children’s art booth and balloon animals for the youngsters in attendance.

Mellor said the Taco Truck Cook-off typically attracts 900 guests every year.

With the success of the Lodi Pride Festival earlier this year — which attracted some 1,200, more than the 300 expected — Mellor is hoping more people come out for the cook-off than ever before.

The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Hale Park is located at 209 E. Elm St.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Lodi, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Lodi, CA
Lifestyle
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
NBC News

Klete Keller, Olympic swimming star, pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — Former Olympic swimming star Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge stemming from the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. During a brief appearance in federal court in Washington, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of obstructing an official proceeding, a felony with an estimated sentencing range under federal guidelines of 21 to 27 months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
Diego Rivera
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi, CA
1K+
Followers
51
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lodi News-Sentinel

Comments / 0

Community Policy