Premier League

FIFA 22 fastest players unveiled with Wolves winger Adama Traore second-fastest

By Nathan Bliss, Lewis Barton
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 9 days ago
EA Sports have confirmed the top 18 fastest players on FIFA 22, including some of the world's most promising talents from Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

EA Sports have confirmed a number of ratings in the past couple of weeks, including the highest-rated Premier League players in FIFA 22, ahead of the game's UK and worldwide release date of Friday, October 1, 2021.

And now, EA has released a list of the 18 fastest players in FIFA 22 Ultimate team, with PSG and FIFA cover star Kylian Mbappe taking the crown as the fastest player in the upcoming FIFA title.

Three Premier League players feature in the top nine fastest players, with Wolves ' Adama Traore being the fastest player in England and the second-fastest player in all of FIFA 22.

Here is the confirmed list for the 18 fastest players in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Top 18 fastest players

The 18 fastest players in FIFA 22 ( Image: EA SPORTS FIFA)
  1. Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germian - 97 pace
  2. Adama Traore - Wolves - 96 pace
  3. Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich - 96 pace
  4. Daniel James - Leeds United - 95 pace
  5. Achraf Hakimi - Paris Saint-Germain - 95 pace
  6. Vinicius Jr - Real Madrid - 95 pace
  7. Gerrit Holtmann - VfL Bochum - 94 pace
  8. Ismailia Sarr - Watford - 94 pace
  9. Georges-Kevin Nkoudou - Besiktas - 94 pace
  10. Inaki Williams - Athletic Club - 94 pace
  11. Moussa Diaby - Bayer Leverkusen - 94 pace
  12. Rafa - Benfica - 94 pace
  13. Sebastian Villa - Boca Juniors - 94 pace
  14. Frank Acheampong - Shenzhen FC - 94 pace
  15. Chidera Ejuke - CSKA Moscow - 94 pace
  16. Linton Maina - Hannover 96 - 94 pace
  17. Tom Barkhuizen - Preston North End - 94 pace
  18. Rhayner - Sanfrecce Hiroshima - 94 pace

Kylian Mbappe is the fastest player for the fourth consecutive FIFA, but this is the first time he is the outright fastest as the PSG forward's pace increased from 96 to 97 in FIFA 22.

The top three fastest players in FIFA 22

Wolves' Traore is joint-second with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies with 96 pace, whilst Leeds United's summer signing Daniel James remains as one of the fastest players, with James, PSG's Achraf Hakimi and Real Madrid's Vinicus Jr all on 95 pace.

After their promotion back to the Premier League, Watford's Ismailia Sarr is the third and final player to represent England's top division on this list, with the Senegal international on 94 pace in FIFA 22, the same as FIFA 21.

Former Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou makes the list with 94 pace, and Preston North End winger Tom Barkhuizen is one of the fastest players in the game for the second consecutive year, also with 94 pace.

What do you make of the FIFA 22 fastest players? Let us know in the comments below!

FIFA 22 will be the latest game within EA's popular FIFA video game franchise, which will be released worldwide on Friday, October 1, 2021, with the game available on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Stadia and PC.

