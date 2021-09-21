CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Star Julius Randle Details Advice He Received From Kobe Bryant (Exclusive)

By Brian Jones
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulius Randle emerged as one of the top stars in the NBA this past season, leading the New York Knicks to a playoff appearance and being named the league's Most Improved Player. But before Randle was doing big things with the Knicks, the 26-year-old was learning from the late Kobe Bryant when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers. PopCulture.com recently caught with Randle who detailed the advice Bryant gave to him in the early stages of his NBA career.

