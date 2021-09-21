CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quantic Dream Wins One Libel Case Against French Newspaper, But Loses Another

By Jared Moore
IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantic Dream, the developer behind Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human, has successfully won its libel case against French newspaper Le Monde, while also losing another to Mediapart. Back in 2018, the Heavy Rain developer took issue after a joint report published in French publications Le Monde, Mediapart, and...

www.ign.com

