Quantic Dream Wins One Libel Case Against French Newspaper, But Loses Another

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer just finished its second “preview test flight” this past weekend, and it’s been able to successfully showcase how this modern-day reimagining of the game that popularized online multiplayer shooters will be able to contend with the current competition. It’s not the full picture quite yet – the test flight was limited to Slayer, Capture the Flag, and strongholds for the modes Bot Arena and Social Arena, Weapon Drills, and Training Mode – but Infinite’s multiplayer easily shines at the top with updated movement, familiar power weapons/items, and classic game modes. The gunplay alone feels highly satisfying thanks to the way that each weapon I’ve used so far has its own personality and playstyle to it. Not to mention the return of calculating grenade throws, as the “‘nade around corners” strategy is alive and well once again. In short, this weekend was a blast.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO