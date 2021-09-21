The 2022 Toyota Tundra Provides High-Level Safety With Many Driving Assistance Features

After several months of teaser photos and short preview videos, Toyota has pulled the cover off the new Tundra. The truck’s top-to-bottom redesign includes an updated chassis, a new turbo engine, and tons of nifty interior technology. Considering the 2022 Toyota Tundra will have plenty of competition from the F-150, Ram, and Silverado, the timing for this redesign couldn’t be better. Whether or not the 2022 Tundra can compete with more dominant trucks in the market remains to be seen, but based on the initial reveal, things look pretty good for the new Tundra.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO