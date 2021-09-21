CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Toyota Tundra Provides High-Level Safety With Many Driving Assistance Features

By Mark Putzer
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Toyota Tundra was recently revealed and will soon be available. The latest incarnation of the full-size pickup truck delights in many ways. It boasts plenty of power with its new hybrid powertrain. Also, it delivers excellent handling and ride comfort with its new suspension. Furthermore, the 2022 Tundra has bold and sleek new styling. On top of these attributes, the 2022 Tundra provides high-level safety with its multitude of standard driving assistance features.

