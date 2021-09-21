KPD: Blame it on Ida

On September 10 at 4:29 a.m., Officer Anthony Oliveira was patrolling at Kearny Ave. at Hoyt St. and came upon a Honda Accord parked in front of a fire hydrant and angled into the roadway. A man and woman were asleep in the Honda. They had keys to the car but neither had a driver’s license on them. The two told a convoluted tale of staying locally with a friend after suffering losses during recent Hurricane Ida. Nationwide computerized law enforcement databases were down for maintenance at the time of the encounter, so officers could not check the status of the car or its driver. They cut the pair a break and moved their car to a legal parking space.