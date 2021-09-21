CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Why Ken Jeong Thinks Mother Nature Is Tiffany Haddish on The Masked Singer

By Alyssa Ray
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. Is Mother Nature ready for Ken Jeong's guesses on The Masked Singer? She better be. In this exclusive sneak peek from part one of the season six premiere, which kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 22, the costumed contestant reveals the inspiration behind her earthy alter-ego. "Mother nature is a force to be reckoned with," the unidentified celebrity shares with the audience. "She's beautiful and scary at the same time."

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Tiffany Haddish’s Net Worth?

If you find yourself needing a laugh this year (and who doesn’t?), look no further than funny lady Tiffany Haddish. She’s the kind of comedian with a face that just makes you smile — until she opens her mouth and leaves you chortling and clutching your sides. Best known for her performances in comedies like Girls Trip and The Last O.G., Haddish has been acting a lot longer than most people realize. She’s also an executive producer, Emmy Award winner, and the New York Times bestselling author of The Last Black Unicorn.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish is officially confirming that she and rapper Common have been dating. The couple was last seen quarantined together and were also spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest in June. "I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it's...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Jenny Mccarthy
Person
Aisha Tyler
The US Sun

Who is Cupcake from The Masked Singer?

SWEET Cupcake was in high demand as viewers flooded the comment section on Instagram asking for a cupcake mask. It will be brought to life in season six of The Masked Singer, which will premiere on Fox on September 22, 2021, hosted by Nick Cannon. What does Cupcake look like?
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

Vivica A. Fox (‘The Masked Singer’ Mother Nature) unmasked interview: ‘I’ve never done anything like this before and I had fun!’

The epic two-night premiere of “The Masked Singer” concluded on Thursday night with Mother Nature’s elimination at the top of the hour-long telecast. The moss-covered creature’s performance of “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross was not enough to keep her in the Fox reality TV competition and she was forced to unmask in front of America, revealing herself as movie star Vivica A. Fox. SEE See all ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years “This has been exhilarating,” Fox told host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. “I challenged myself. You know I’ve done so many things in my career....
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional Talking About Fuquan Johnson and Michael K. Williams' Deaths

Hollywood has suffered much loss in recent weeks. Just days after news surfaced that comedian Fuquan Johnson was found dead of an apparent overdose at an LA house party along with two others, veteran and beloved actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment by a relative. Per TMZ, drug paraphernalia was discovered near Williams's body. Williams has been open about his struggle with substance abuse throughout the years. Now, Johnson and Williams' peers are speaking out about their deaths, including Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother Nature#The Masked Singer#Community#Korean
talentrecap.com

The Most Shocking Celebrity Reveals in ‘The Masked Singer’ History

While the next season of The Masked Singer is off to an exciting start, let’s reminisce on some of the best celebrity contestants the show has ever seen. By best, we mean they completely stumped the judges and their reveals shocked us all. These contestants didn’t need to win the whole competition to be considered the best surprises in our book.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Tiffany Haddish Knows What She Wants If Rapper Boyfriend Common Ever Proposes, And It's Much Bigger Than A Ring

Tiffany Haddish became a household name with the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, but the hustle started long before that for the standup comedian-turned-movie star. And along with being a sought-after name in Hollywood, Haddish is now also part of a power couple, as she’s been going strong with rapper Common for over a year. But if Common ever pops the question to Haddish, she has her eyes set on something much larger than a diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Tiffany Haddish Debuted an Icy-White Pixie Cut at the Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish has already made several iconic hair reveals at big awards shows and red carpet events, so why would the Venice Film Festival be any different for the comedian?. The Like a Boss star attended the premiere of her upcoming movie The Card Counter on Thursday evening and debuted...
MOVIES
93.1 WZAK

Gary’s Tea: Tiffany Haddish Wants THIS Instead Of A Ring From Common [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. “Gary’s Tea” is filled to the brim today, including word on the street about Jay-Z’s potential at becoming a Black NFL owner with the Denver Broncos and Tiffany Haddish’s big expectations in the chance she ever gets married to current boyfriend Common.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Makes a Bright Statement in Orange Bodycon Dress and Matching Heeled Sandals for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Tiffany Haddish outshines the sun with her latest look. The comedian, 41, was spotted yesterday at the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in a bright orange bodycon dress with equally vibrant sandals. Haddish also has an affinity for metallic sandals, which sported quite often this summer. Haddish’s essential clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic tastes. She opts for garments like edgy dresses, intricate swimsuits, fun denim and graphic printed separates. She also fancies creations from brands like Christopher John Rogers, Versace and Herve Leger. For shoes, she typically wears silhouettes like heeled sandals, sharp pumps and sleek boots. When it comes to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

The Masked Singer: Who is Dalmatian?

FOX promised fans that the Masked Singer's newest costumes will "shock" them. With an exciting new season set to premiere on September 22, the Masked Singer keeps dropping hints. Who is Dalmatian?. The Dalmatian was the first new competitor announced by Fox on August 6 2021. The floppy-eared dog sports...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

E! News

112K+
Followers
32K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy