Why Ken Jeong Thinks Mother Nature Is Tiffany Haddish on The Masked Singer

The epic two-night premiere of “The Masked Singer” concluded on Thursday night with Mother Nature’s elimination at the top of the hour-long telecast. The moss-covered creature’s performance of “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross was not enough to keep her in the Fox reality TV competition and she was forced to unmask in front of America, revealing herself as movie star Vivica A. Fox. SEE See all ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years “This has been exhilarating,” Fox told host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. “I challenged myself. You know I’ve done so many things in my career....

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO