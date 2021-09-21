CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

This Is What Dr. Oz's Daily Workout Routine Looks Like

By Zrinka Peters
Health Digest
Health Digest
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As hard as it can be to get moving in the morning, Dr. Oz's 7-minute workout routine is short enough to be squeezed into any schedule.

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kpopstarz.com

f(x) Krystal Workout Routine: Here's How the '4 Walls' Singer Got Her '11 Abs'

Krystal, also know by her full name Krystal Jung, rose to prominence as a member of SM Entertainment's girl group, f(x), and later as a top actress. Besides Krystal's bundle of talents in both music and on-screen, the "4 Walls" singer had also made waves for her toned physique and her famous "11 abs." So how did Krystal get her rockin' abs? Here's what we know about Krystal's workout routine!
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
5280.com

What It’s Really Like to Workout in Traverse Fitness’ Altitude Training Studio

The new South Broadway gym is able to adjust the oxygen levels so athletes can challenge themselves at sea level—or at 14,000 feet. It’s on the third of 10 hills on the stationary bike that my heart starts to pound heavy in my chest. My legs feel sluggish—in fact, my whole body is growing lethargic, and I’m a little lightheaded, too. I finish the short climb and step off to sip some water before completing the second part of the circuit: 10 medicine ball slams with a 15-pounder.
DENVER, CO
codelist.biz

Mark Wahlberg: This is what a day in the actor’s life looks like

Mark Wahlberg shows his daily routine and gets a lot of misunderstanding. Getting up in the middle of the night, doing lots of exercise and going to bed early. If we look at Mark Wahlberg’s daily routine, we know why we haven’t become well-trained, successful actors. From a distance you...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Sleep Better And Wake Up More Rested

Americans are exhausted–according to The Sleep Foundation, nearly 40% of all adults report getting less than the recommended seven hours minimum of sleep per night, and almost half of all Americans say they feel sleepy throughout the day the majority of the week. While there are supplements you can take that will help with relaxation and winding down after a long day, your waking routine is just as much a player in what kind of rest you get. What are some changes you can make to your daily routine that will help you get quality sleep?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Oz#Workout#Exercise#Greek
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
goodmenproject.com

My Husband Announced His Plans to Get Rid of Me, to a Round of Applause

Last night, I was in the middle of a hectic escrow process for my mom’s new condo while attempting to quell the friction between my sparring parents; today, I’d been cast away on a friend’s private jet against my will, my protest ignored. When somebody wants you gone, there’s often a nice, mutually agreeable way to broach the topic and a much harsher, more direct, less diplomatic way. For those married to a powerful, narcissistic public figure whose reputation is his most prized possession, the spousal extraction may take a very different path, in this case, under the guise of something far less contemptuous.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Amomama

Jeannie Mai Cradles Growing Baby Bump in Shimmering Sheer Bodysuit while on Date Night with Husband Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is going to be a first-time mother at 42 years old, and she's basking in that pregnancy glow while cradling her growing baby bump in a gorgeous new photo. Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy are excited parents-to-be, sharing their pregnancy journey with fans on social media every chance they get. Recently, the lovely couple stepped out for an event, and the talk show host was looking gorgeous in a sheer bodysuit that showed off her baby bump.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Darcey And Stacey: How Did They Earn Their Money?

Darcey and Stacey Silva live lavish lifestyles. They get professional extensions, their nails are always done, and they can always afford to treat their men. Though they have a home, they were able to get plush apartments to quarantine in. Additionally, the twins just spent a month in Turkey getting full-body makeovers. This included 24/7 nurses. Even though they have a fashion line, how did they earn their money?
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Danielle Busby Shares 28-Week Baby Bump Picture On Instagram

Danielle Busby of OutDaughtered shared a 28-week baby bump picture on her Instagram yesterday. Understandably, the photo had some of her followers scratching their heads at first glance. She wasn’t pregnant was she? Now, those who know Adam and Danielle Busby’s story wouldn’t have proposed this question as there is no way she could be pregnant. The couple has openly admitted they’ve thought about adoption a few different times.
CELEBRITIES
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
173
Followers
212
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy