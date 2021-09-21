CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID beginning to impact schools

By DAVID RUPKALVIS The World
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all schools fully in session, one thing that has become normal in recent days is getting notifications about COVID cases in the schools. COVID cases in the county seem to be plateauing, but the case count remains in record territory midway through September. In August, the county reported 1,077 cases, equal to the worst three months of 2020. In September, that number could be reached again as the county is averaging 37 new cases a day.

FCKBIDEN
8d ago

it's not covid affecting our schools it's Marxism and communism being pushed by this Administration

