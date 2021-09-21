CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19: Paul Givan says there needs to be 'balanced decisions'

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan said the executive must make "balanced decisions" when it comes to Covid-19. He said Covid was one of a number of factors putting hospitals and staff under pressure.

BBC

Covid-19: NI records two more coronavirus-linked deaths, 1,163 cases

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday. Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a...
WORLD
milwaukeesun.com

IATA welcomes US decision to lift Covid-19 travel curbs

Geneva [Switzerland], September 21 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has welcomed Biden administration's decision to enable vaccinated travellers entering the United States with a negative Covid-19 test result prior to travel from early November. Importantly, said IATA, this supersedes the so-called 212f restrictions which prevented anyone from entering...
TRAVEL
healthday.com

WHO Says Africa Will Get 30 Percent of COVID-19 Vaccines It Needs by February

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In Africa, only 4 percent of people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Leaders had once hoped to have 60 percent of people living on the continent vaccinated this year. That now appears unlikely. The World Health Organization and its partners said they do hope to provide African countries with 30 percent of the vaccines the continent needs by February, the Associated Press reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Health Minister Robin Swann reviews security after another threat

Health Minister Robin Swann has had to review his security arrangements again after another threat was made against him, his party leader has said. Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie said that making threats against public figures is "deplorable". He said his colleague has been contacted by police in...
HEALTH
washingtonnewsday.com

Due to shortage fears, all of the supermarket items listed below may be difficult to obtain in the near future.

All the supermarket items you may struggle to buy soon amid shortage fears. The food supply chain has been hit with issues. Currently, the food supply chain is in disarray. A combination of issues, such as labour shortages and the soaring demand for gas as the world emerges from the pandemic, have resulted in supermarkets being hit with empty shelves.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WISH-TV

Scientists question need for COVID-19 boosters, say 3rd shot may disrupt path to full protection

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Both Moderna and Pfizer are seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for booster shots six months after full vaccination. Studies published by both pharmaceutical giants show protection from the vaccine weakens at the six-month time frame, but these studies are based on the decline in antibodies. However, antibodies only tell half the story.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Labour promises to scrap business rates in ‘biggest overhaul in a generation’

Labour will promise to scrap business rates as part of a dramatic overhaul of the taxes paid by firms.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce that a Labour government would immediately cut the business tax, before eventually phasing it out completely.But she will also commit to closing loopholes which allow some firms to avoid tax, promising to abolish measures which do not provide an economic benefit.The move comes as Labour seeks to get its conference back on track following internal rows over party rules, criticism of Sir Keir Starmer after he ruled out nationalising energy giants and the fallout...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Johnson insists petrol crisis ‘stabilising’ as he prepares to save for Christmas

Troops will begin training to help deliver petrol supplies as Boris Johnson said he was making preparations to deal with potential problems until “Christmas and beyond”.The Prime Minister said the situation on the filling station forecourts is “stabilising” as he urged motorists to go about their business in the normal way.A decision to put 150 military drivers on standby has been formally approved, meaning they can begin training in case they are required.A further 150 drivers’ mates are also ready to help out as part of the military effort.“They’re still on standby but can now start training now it’s approved,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

‘Like the end of days’: Drivers stalk petrol tankers and fight at the pumps as fuel crisis deepens

As he was tailed through the streets by motorists desperate for fuel, one tanker driver compared the situation to the “end of days”. It was just one of the chaotic scenes across the country as panic buying led to brawls on the forecourt and complaints that thousands of people including NHS staff and care workers were unable to fill their cars to get to work.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK government sees 'tentative' signs fuel crisis is easing

Britain’s transport minister said Tuesday there are “tentative signs” a fuel-supply crisis snarling the country is easing, but it will be a while before the situation returns to normal. The government has put army troops on standby to help get gas to stations and help ease a fuel drought triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.“There are now the first very tentative signs of stabilization in forecourt storage which won’t be reflected in the queues as yet,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “But it is the first time that we have seen more petrol actually in the petrol stations.“As...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Fuel crisis: Health workers need to be prioritised or patient care will be ‘compromised,’ No 10 warned

Health workers need to be prioritised during the current fuel crisis or patient care will be “compromised”, the government has been warned.As pumps run dry across the country due to an outbreak of panic buying, reports have emerged of doctors and medical staff being unable to drive into work.The British Medical Association (BMA) said that “there is a real risk that NHS staff won’t be able to do their jobs”, while the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said healthcare services that are “already struggling” with staffing shortages “cannot afford to lose any more staff because they’re unable to travel”.Campaign group...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

EU adopts 5 billion-euro Brexit reserve to help businesses

The European Council on Tuesday approved a 5 billion-euro ($5.8 billion) reserve aimed at helping EU businesses tackle the short-term effects of Brexit The council, which represents the national government of every EU member nation, said the money will cover extra costs and compensate losses from the U.K.'s withdrawal from the 27-nation trade bloc. Britain's departure has affected many parts of the EU economy, with the fishing sector particularly at risk. EU fisheries face a 25% reduction of their catch value from U.K. waters, according to the bloc's executive commission. Despite a trade deal struck in December to ensure...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why and how the UK is experiencing a fuel crisis

Long lines are snaking down streets across the U.K. as drivers struggle to fill up their cars, causing widespread traffic misery and worries over whether the emergency services can do their work. The British army has been put on standby to help out. And the government is blaming the public, urging people not to panic. Unsurprisingly, perhaps, people hear the word panic and do just that — panic-buying fuel on a scale not seen since September 2000 when a similar crisis brought the country to a virtual standstill. Here's a look at how the crisis is unfolding:WHAT IS GOING...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Stop panic-buying petrol and only fill up ‘when you really need it’, Boris Johnson tells public

Boris Johnson has rejected pleas to give health and care workers priority access to fuel, despite warnings that leaving them stuck in queues at forecourts will put lives at risk.Breaking his silence on the crisis after five days of pumps running dry, the prime minister insisted the situation was improving and called on motorists to stop panic-buying petrol.But retailers said more than one-third of independent petrol stations remained empty, and Mr Johnson indicated that emergency measures will be needed until Christmas and beyond to keep supply chains running not only for fuel but other essential supplies too.Up to 300...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fuel shortages – live: Hundreds of troops on standby as Labour says government ‘reduced UK to chaos’

Up to 300 troops are to be on standby as a “precautionary step” amid the fuel supply crisis after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace signed off the request for military assistance.Sources said 150 drivers and 150 drivers’ mates could be made available under Operation Escalin.Government sources confirmed the military assistance to the civil authorities (Maca) request had been approved.Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson has urged motorists to fill up their tanks “in the normal way” and promised them that the petrol station fuel shortage is “stabilising”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blamed the Tory government for allowing the UK be reduced to...
ECONOMY
AFP

Calls to prioritise key workers in UK fuel crisis

The UK government on Tuesday faced calls for nurses, police, teachers and other key workers to be given priority at petrol pumps, as the army was put on standby to ease a fuel supply crisis. Filling stations across the country have seen long, snaking queues of frustrated and angry motorists concerned that a shortage of tanker drivers could lead to pumps running dry. But four days of panic-buying, even as the government insisted there was no shortage of fuel stocks, has left some frontline public sector workers unable to get to work. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News there were "tentative signs of stabilisation", as filling stations were restocked, although that has not yet shortened queues.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Is the supply crisis caused by Brexit or by the Covid pandemic?

A supply shortage has been making the headlines for weeks now and there seems to no change on the horizon as the country battles a fuel crisis thanks to a shortage of HGV drivers.It comes as Britain’s mounting fuel crisis which has seen pumps run dry being labelled as a “direct consequence” of Brexit, by the EU’s former chief negotiator Michel Barnier.Mr Barnier, who is running for the French presidency, said the drastic shortage of lorry drivers and ongoing supply chain problems were down to the UK’s decision to quit the EU.The fuel supply issues comes only weeks after Ikea,...
WORLD

