Cape Coral, FL

Major motion picture holds casting call in Cape Coral

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Calling all actors! A major motion picture is casting and coming to Southwest Florida.

Curtis Collins, the writer and director of the film, joined More in the Morning to talk about the upcoming film, ‘Loyal to the Game,’ and the casting call.

‘Loyal to the Game’ is holding its final casting call on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Cape Coral Cultural Park Theater, located at 528 Cultural Park Blvd.

Open casting call for anyone who wants to try out for the film. If you aren’t interested in having a speaking role in the film, filmmakers are also looking for many extras.

Filmmakers said audition sides must be memorized to be considered this round. Video submissions are still being accepted until Oct. 1.

Based on a prison basketball league, ‘Loyal to the Game’ is in search of high school and college basketball players to fill major roles, which are paid.

Among the film’s cast will be some major athletes currently playing in the NBA.

The crew is hoping to start filming at the beginning of 2022.

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

