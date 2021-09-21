CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ filmmakers refine a hit Broadway musical

By MARK KENNEDY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoLYn_0c3DybKt00
1 of 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of people will get a chance to get to know the shy, teenager Evan Hansen this month, but Ben Platt is waving farewell.

The actor and singer is intimately intertwined with Evan, originating the role in 2015 and eventually leading the stage musical “Dear Evan Hansen” to its world debut in Washington, D.C. He soon took Evan off-Broadway, then to Broadway and Grammy triumphs. He is now unveiling the character on film, a final pairing.

“I really was very grateful and very privileged to have the opportunity to get back in and say one final goodbye,” says Platt. “I’ve grown to love him and care for him so much because he’s obviously changed kind of everything about my life.”

Under Stephen Chbosky’s direction, the movie is not a filmed version of the stage musical but a full cinematic rethinking, with new musical numbers and the development of a minor character in the musical into a full and complex young woman.

“I think the best movie musicals that I love use the film as an opportunity to improve upon and elaborate on certain elements of the musical that are left unfinished or that still have room for improvement,” says Platt.

Alongside Platt is a whole new cast — Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan and Danny Pino. Steven Levenson adapted the script from his original stage version. Platt is the only actor to make the leap from stage to screen, angering some in the theater community.

“Dear Evan Hansen” centers on the awkward Evan who inadvertently becomes a social media sensation, with disastrous consequences. A lie about being the best friend of a dead classmate earns him popularity and a girlfriend, but the falsehood is ultimately corrupting.

It captures the strains between children and their parents, as well as exploring suicide, alienation and peer pressure. It’s central paradox — why do people feel so alone in a world that’s so connected? — is a timely message as the nation grapples with COVID-19 isolation.

“We’ve all been through this horrible ordeal. It has left scars on our societies and on our psyches. And I think that ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is part of the solution to help us heal and help us find some hope that we desperately not only need, but quite frankly, deserve,” says Chbosky.

The songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul include the iconic anthem “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through a Window,” “For Forever” and “Words Fail,” but some didn’t make the transfer to film.

The stage version, for example, opens with the show’s two moms singing “Anybody Have a Map?” but the new film roars out the gate with “Waving Through a Window” with Evan in his bedroom.

Chbosky explains that “Waving Through a Window” was necessary to start the film because it’s told from Evan’s point of view and instantly ground the film in his head. “As much as it was hard to slay that darling, it opened up the whole movie,” he says. Fans will still hear “Anybody Have a Map?” if they pay attention: Evan’s high school marching band plays the song in the opening sequence, a sweet little Easter egg.

The film “Dear Evan Hansen” is in keeping with the intimate nature of the stage version, which Chbosky calls “a small-m musical” and “more like a drama with songs.” In this version, the songs become thoughts in the characters’ heads and no one lets on that they’re actually singing or that anyone in the scene is singing.

The filmmakers have taken the opportunity to expand the role and give a song to Alana, a hyper-organized friend of Evan’s (played by Stenberg) who confesses she shares a lot of his anxieties and that many more people than he realizes do, too. There’s also a revised ending showing more of Evan’s repentance.

But one thing that was never up for debate was tapping Platt to play Evan again. Despite some online snark over his age — he turns 28 this month — Platt stunned the director with a performance he calls the “stuff of legend.”

“See the movie,” says Chbosky. “If by the end of the movie you still feel that way, well, OK. I might shell a couple of bucks for some therapy out of kindness. But the vast, vast, vast, vast, vast majority of people, once they see the movie and they see what he can do, it’s like, ‘Who else can play it?’ Nobody. Literally nobody. He is Evan Hansen.”

Filming was made more challenging by COVID-19 protocols, but Platt thinks the isolation and dread that the pandemic triggered was seized on by the cast.

“The one silver lining of the absolute horror of the pandemic was that we already were really very much in that emotional headspace,” he says. “As difficult and sort of lonely as that made the experience, I think that it really added to the integrity and the authenticity of the feeling of the film.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments / 0

Related
cn2.com

CN2 at the Movies: Dear Evan Hansen

AN HONEST AND ORIGINAL STORY FOR THE OUTSIDER IN ALL OF US. CN2 at the Movies is previewing the dramatic musical “Dear Evan Hansen.” Don’t miss this quick look at the film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical. CN2 at the Movies is brought to you by American Air Heating and Cooling.
MOVIES
First Showing

Ben Platt in Final Trailer for Big Screen Musical 'Dear Evan Hansen'

"A lot of people feel like us… people that you wouldn't think." Universal has debuted a second official trailer for the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, a Tony-award winning musical that was a major success on Broadway, after first premiering in 2015. After a successful premiere last week at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival with mostly positive reviews, they're giving this one final push before it hits theaters. The story follows an anxious, isolated high school senior aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the "social media age" following the suicide of a fellow classmate. Ben Platt returns from the original stage musical to star as Evan Hansen, joined by Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, and DeMarius Copes. Featuring all the Grammy winning songs from the stage show: the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever," and "Words Fail." This looks like a very emotional, uplifting story about loneliness.
MOVIES
Loyola Phoenix

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is an Unwatchable ‘Requiem’

2021 is the year of movie musicals. The joyous “In the Heights” kicked off the resurgence in June followed by “Annette” and “Cinderella.” Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” are slated to release this winter. Amid this genre revival, a film...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
digitalspy.com

Dear Evan Hansen writer hits out at "cruel" Ben Platt criticism

Dear Evan Hansen writer Steven Levenson has hit back at those who have reacted cruelly to Ben Platt's casting in the emotional teen drama. Ahead of the movie's release in October , the writer – who wrote the book behind the original Broadway musical, before adapting the show for the big screen – claimed that it's "totally fine" to not be a fan of the film, or think that Platt, 27, is too old to have played the titular high school student, even.
MOVIES
oscars.org

Bringing ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ to the Screen

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Stephen Chbosky dreamt of writing books and making movies, but, he recalls, “there were no people around me doing it.” Pittsburgh wasn’t known as a gateway to Hollywood—that is, with the exception of George A. Romero. “He was a huge hero of mine,” Stephen says. “I loved Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead.” Horror films aside, Stephen grew up on coming-of-age stories like Dead Poets Society, The Breakfast Club, Harold and Maude, The Graduate and Stand by Me. All of which makes his eventual career seem almost destined.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Behind the On-Set Recording of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’s Musical Numbers

Michael Koff, production sound mixer on the motion picture adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, is the guest in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen. Featuring music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the film starring Ben Platt, who reprises his Tony, Grammy and Emmy winning performance as teenager Evan Hanson. The cast also includes Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Never and Amandla Stenberg. Koff notes that attention to detail when recording the songs “started from the top down” with director Stephen Chbosky stressing “sound is just as important” as the images. “Everybody knew, and everybody was on board, with what we were doing with trying to record live vocals,” he says. “When it came to ‘Waving Through a Window,’ it was just me, playback and a pianist, and the set was just dead. And it sounds like Ben is singing a cappella … It was beautiful.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amandla Stenberg
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Stephen Chbosky
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Justin Paul
Person
Amy Adams
Person
Danny Pino
Person
Ben Platt
cityscenecolumbus.com

Dear Evan Hansen, Bewilderment and Saddleberk

(from left) Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Jared Kalwani (Nik Dodani) in Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Stephen Chbosky. The Tony award-winning musical starring Ben Platt makes its debut as a movie on Sept. 24. The story follows Evan Hansen as he grapples with mental health, social media, and isolation. Directed by Stephen Chbosky, of The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Wonder, and featuring music from the songwriters of La La Land and The Greatest Showman, this film is sure to be a hit.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'Dear Evan Hansen' review: A Broadway hit misses on screen. Tony winner Ben Platt's age? It's not the real problem

So much storytelling in popular culture, musical theater included, relies on the narrative usefulness and emotional exploitation of the delayed secret. And “Dear Evan Hansen” would be nothing without it. At his therapist’s urging, high school senior Evan, dealing with social anxiety disorder and a harsh self-image, writes letters of...
MOVIES
shondaland.com

Amandla Stenberg Tackles Grief, Isolation, and Music in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

People just want to belong. Sometimes they’ll do anything to feel like they fit in, especially when they are young or on the verge of breaking. “I wish that everything was different. I wish that I was part of … something. I wish that anything I said … mattered to anyone,” a letter in the beginning of the new film Dear Evan Hansen reads. The most interesting part of the missive is that it’s believable. We all want to feel seen, feel heard, and — more deeply — feel known.
MOVIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Dear Evan Hansen' musical makes shaky shift from stage to screen

Everyone complaining that Ben Platt is too old for "Dear Evan Hansen" is missing what's really wrong, which is that the movie wouldn't work no matter who starred in it. Platt's stage performance was incredibly moving (I saw it Off-Broadway, before it transferred to Broadway) and he repeats it here as a high schooler with severe anxiety and depression whose therapist told him to write affirming letters to himself. One letter ends up in the hands of a troubled classmate who dies and everyone thinks the classmate wrote the inspiring letter to Evan. But the title character goes along with the charade, never dreaming the letter will become a viral affirmation for people who feel different or that it will launch an uneasy relationship with the dead boy's parents (Amy Adams and Danny Pino) and sister (Kaitlyn Dever).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Musical Theater#Ap
Newnan Times-Herald

Dear Evan Hansen: Leaden musical adaptation obscures message

“Dear Evan Hansen” might be the first low-energy cinematic adaptation of an award-winning Broadway musical. Everything about the film is drab, sullen, and lacking in the spectacle that one would expect from the genre. There’s not even a show-stopper moment. The film is an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning stage...
MOVIES
Deadline

Daniel Craig And Ruth Negga Heading To Broadway In ‘Macbeth’

Daniel Craig will return to Broadway next spring in the starring role of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, with Ruth Negga taking on Lady Macbeth in an all-new, 15-week production to be directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, producers announced today. Macbeth will begin performances on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre, with an official opening on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. “Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well,” said Macbeth producer Barbara Broccoli, who also produces the James Bond film franchise that featured Craig in the...
MOVIES
Variety

Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ Adds Jim Rash, Eve Lindley, Peter Kim and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Billy Eichner’s landmark romantic comedy “Bros” has added a new crop of actors to its ensemble cast. All principals in the Universal Pictures project are LGBTQ+. New additions include Academy Award-winning actor-writer Jim Rash, Eve Lindley, D’Lo Srijaerajah, Peter Kim, Justin Covington, Dot-Marie Jones and Becca Blackwell. The cast reflects a broad range of comedic talent and was built to expand and diversify queer representation on screen. The film is produced by Judd Apatow and Nicholas Stoller, who is also directing. Eichner stars with the previously announced Luke Macfarlane, TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz and Guy Branum. “After queer actors have...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Todd Haynes on His Sigmund Freud Project, Peggy Lee Biopic

Todd Haynes spoke about his plans to make a Sigmund Freud film at the Zurich Film Festival, where he is presenting his documentary “The Velvet Underground.” “I have to make a film about Freud before I completely retire,” he shared during his masterclass. “Every day we slip toward authoritarianism, anti-immigrant sensibility, conservative governments and fundamentalist instincts, and that’s just one small part of what Freud anticipated. There is something very radical and intensely observant about his work.” Before he starts focusing on the father of psychoanalysis, Haynes will first turn to singer Peggy Lee, with biopic “Fever” set to begin...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
MOVIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

588K+
Followers
322K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy