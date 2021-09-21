CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge Sets March Trial For 5 Men In Michigan Governor Plot

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 9 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge set a March 8 trial for five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker set the new date Monday after defense lawyers seeking more time to prepare asked him to postpone an October trial. Federal prosecutors didn’t object last week.

The government said the five men were upset over coronavirus restrictions when they conspired to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, even scouting her second home in northern Michigan. They’ve pleaded not guilty and claim to be victims of entrapment.

The five have been in custody for nearly a year.

A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison. He’s expected to be a major witness for the government at trial.

CBS Detroit

Flint Council Bars Its Leader From Speaking During Meetings

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The Flint City Council has put a gag order on its president. Council leader Kate Fields can’t speak or chair meetings for 30 days after a 5-2 vote Tuesday by her colleagues, MLive.com reported. The move came after Fields accused council member Eric Mays of disrupting...
FLINT, MI
