CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yonkers, NY

Two Dead After Suicidal Man Jumps From Building, Lands On Victim In NY

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZQ3j_0c3DwpEZ00
  • 1,544 Heroin Folds, Four Guns Seized, 10 People Busted In Pater…
  • Cessna Intercepted In Temporary No-Fly Zone Over GWB Was Pilote…
  • F-16 Fighter Jet Intercepts Plane In Restricted Airspace Over G…

Two men were dead after one of them jumped from the top of a building, landing on top of the other below overnight in Westchester County, NY.

The incident took place around 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20 at 77 Locust Hill Ave., in Yonkers.

A distraught 25-year-old man jumped off the roof of the building, falling 12 stories onto the concrete parking garage roof below and striking a 61-year-old man; both men died at the scene, Yonkers police said.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and family members at this time and reviewing surveillance videos.

The incident appears to be a tragic situation and the investigation is ongoing, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police.

"The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the families of both men," Politopoulos said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Queens Man Dead, 13 Injured In I-295 Crash

A Queens, NY man died and 13 other people were injured in a crash involving a passenger van on Interstate 295 in Mercer County Wednesday, New Jersey State Police said.A Ford Econoline van was traveling north in near mile post 59 in Hamilton Township, when it went off the road to the right, struck t…
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

16 Injured In Potentially Fatal I-295 Crash

A serious and possibly fatal crash closed a portion of Interstate 295 in Mercer County Wednesday afternoon.Sixteen people were reportedly injured in the crash involving a white passenger van in the northbound lanes in Hamilton near I-195 around 3:30 p.m., 6abc reports.EXPECT DELAYSI-295 MP 59, Hami…
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Police Searching For Suspect In Long Island Burglary

Police are asking the public for help in the burglary of a  Long Island business.The incident took place around 6:20 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 24 in Nassau County at the First Manufacturing Company in Oceanside.According to detectives, officers responded to the business located at 3800 West Oceanside…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicidal#Heroin#Locust Hill Ave#Det#The Yonkers Police#Yonkers Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Newborn Baby Found Dead In Upper Darby, Police Say

Police are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in Upper Darby last week.The baby was discovered in the afternoon of Sept. 23 at the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Snowden Road, Upper Darby police said on Facebook Wednesday.A passerby reportedly found the infant's body in a trash…
UPPER DARBY, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Sends Police On Chase In Central PA

A motorcyclist fled from police last Monday in Lancaster County.Joseph Leonard Hoffman, 30, of Reading, sent police in Lancaster County on a chase starting around 2:40 p.m.New Holland Police were on routine patrol near West Main Street and George C Delp Road when they spotted a motorcycle they kne…
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Leads Police Pursuit Through Central PA

A motorcyclist fled from police last Monday in Lancaster County.Joseph Leonard Hoffman, 30, of Reading, sent police in Lancaster County on a chase starting around 2:40 p.m.New Holland Police were on routine patrol near West Main Street and George C Delp Road when they spotted a motorcycle they kne…
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
135K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy