Working from home has created an entirely new way for people to vacation. Brian Chesky, chairman and CEO of Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb Report told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of "Mad Money" that when workers became untethered from the office, they started traveling to new locations more often, and staying longer. This has become a key part of the success of the company, despite all the difficulties encountered from the pandemic. Cramer recently recommended that stock buyers include the company on their shopping lists because of the way Airbnb has navigated the pandemic. Get more trading strategies and investing insights from Cramer and his Action Alerts PLUS team.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO