Researchers at the Shibaura Institute of Technology in Japan have developed a control algorithm for rehabilitation robots that ensures that they move naturally during rehab sessions. The control system accounts for the angles the joints in a human arm naturally make while performing various activities, and won’t let the robot attempt to bend the joints in an unnatural manner. The algorithm reduces the complexity and number of calculations required to ensure safe and acceptable movements for such robots.

