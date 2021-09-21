Which Lehigh Valley concert venues are requiring vaccines to get in? Bach Choir of Bethlehem is latest to take firm stand

Allentown’s Miller Symphony Hall is requiring all ticket-holders to show proof of full vaccination and wear masks while indoors. APRIL BARTHOLOMEW/THE MORNING CALL

Bach Choir of Bethlehem is the latest arts organization to require vaccinations for those attending or performing in their shows.

In an email, the choir announced they have implemented several new policies for all concerts and events, effectively immediately:

Vaccination required : All patrons ages 12 and over attending an in-person concert or event must be vaccinated and show proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination before being admitted into any indoor concert venue. That proof can be a via smartphone, an original vaccination card, or a digital or printed copy of the card, along with a personal ID card (license or other form). Complete COVID-19 vaccination means that you received the final COVID-19 vaccination dose at least 14 days prior to the concert date.

: All staff and volunteers of The Bach Choir will be fully vaccinated. If you do not feel well, have a fever or any symptoms of COVID-19, do not attend the concert.

Here’s what we know about venues in the Lehigh Valley and their policies. All of this is subject to change with evolving guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health departments. This list will be updated as events warrant but here’s what we know so far:

Miller Symphony Hall

Proof of full vaccination is required for anyone attending a concert as well as Miller Symphony Hall staff, volunteer ushers, orchestra musicians and guest artists. Masks are also required. No exceptions. The policy will be in effect for all Sept. and Oct. performances. In October, symphony officials will determine if the policy will need to be extended and they will be closely following all federal, state and city health guidance.

PPL Center, Wind Creek Event Center, ArtsQuest

These venues are following requirements are set by the individual artists’ management teams. Singer Michael Buble, for example, required proof of vaccination for his show at PPL Center earlier this month. ArtsQuest’s Sept.10 show by Steve Kimock and Friends required vaccination proof. The Killers are requiring vaccination proof at their Wind Creek show.

Godfrey Daniels, Bethlehem

For the fall season, all attendees, artists and staff must be fully vaccinated at least 2 weeks prior to attending a show. Proof of vaccination must be shown at the door . Bring either a vaccination card, a copy, or a legible image on your phone, along with a valid photo ID.

. Bring either a vaccination card, a copy, or a legible image on your phone, along with a valid photo ID. If you are not vaccinated, proof of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of a concert date must be shown at the door. At-home COVID tests will not be accepted.

test taken within 48 hours of a concert date must be shown at the door. At-home COVID tests will not be accepted. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.

Steps taken at Godfrey Daniels to ensure COVID safety include:

They have reduced capacity to 60. Tables and chairs will be arranged for seating with as much distance as possible.

Two HEPA filter units have been installed.

All staff and volunteers are vaccinated and masked.

Limited concessions will be offered with no food. Please limit your own bring-alongs to beer and wine; your own water/water bottles and soft drinks are welcome.

Surfaces will be sanitized frequently, and hand sanitizer will be readily available for your use.

Info: reservations@godfreydaniels.org

Lehigh University Zoellner Arts Center

Masks are required at all times for all patrons 2 years old and up regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces at Zoellner Arts Center, except while eating and drinking in authorized areas. Those who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.

are required at all times for all patrons 2 years old and up regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces at Zoellner Arts Center, except while eating and drinking in authorized areas. Those who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted. Self-monitoring: Visitors who enter the center or any Lehigh University building should first complete a COVID-19 self-assessment. It is a simple series of questions to help you check for symptoms. This can be done online, on a paper form or via Lehigh’s Hawkwatch App.

Visitors who enter the center or any Lehigh University building should first complete a COVID-19 self-assessment. It is a simple series of questions to help you check for symptoms. This can be done online, on a paper form or via Lehigh’s Hawkwatch App. If you are sick stay home.

Lehigh has a flexible exchange and refund policy. If on the day of the performance you do not feel well, please contact Ticket Services for assistance exchanging or canceling your tickets.

These are some of the measures Lehigh has taken at Zoellner:

Artists who are fully vaccinated are permitted to remove their masks only while performing on stage. They will remain masked at all times otherwise.

Zoellner Arts Center is currently selling tickets up to our full capacity for all performances through December 2021. This means that there will not be physical distancing within the venue, and you may have patrons sitting directly next to, in front of, and/or behind you. If you are uncomfortable with your seating location, you may inquire with the box office about moving to alternate seats.

Hand sanitizing stations are available at all entrances and throughout the center.

Food and beverage service will likely be limited or eliminated for the time being.

12 air handlers are throughout the center and they completely exchange the air at a rate of about 12 times an hour.

All Lehigh students, faculty, and staff are required to be fully vaccinated unless they have received a medical or religious exemption. All university and arts center staff will wear a mask while indoors.

Info: https://zoellner.cas.lehigh.edu/covid-19-information

Williams Center for the Arts, Lafayette College

Proof of vaccination by the attendee by presenting their CDC vaccination card or an image of it on their phone; as well as another form of ID, such as a driver’s license.

by the attendee by presenting their CDC vaccination card or an image of it on their phone; as well as another form of ID, such as a driver’s license. Attendees must wear a mask in the building at all times.

in the building at all times. No negative COVID tests accepted at this time but that is subject to change.

Children under 12 who are eligible for vaccination may attend with a vaccinated adult; and wear a mask.

Anyone who enters the building, who works here, or performs on stage must be vaccinated and wear a mask when not on stage.

When purchasing a ticket online, you must check a box to indicate that you have read the policy before buying a ticket; and when ordering by phone or in person, must agree to same verbally.

Info: https://williamscenter.lafayette.edu/greetings-from-the-williams-center/